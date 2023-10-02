Indian Squash Asian Games 2023 Results Day 8: Anahat Singh, Dipika Pallikal Karthik highlight wins over Pakistan in mixed doubles

The Indian squash team had a day to remember at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, October 1, as they claimed victories in all four matches in mixed doubles.

In a Pool A match at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 6, the pair of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated the Korean pair of Jaejin Yoo and Hwyeong 11-2, 11-5 in 22 minutes.

Thereafter, in a mixed doubles Pool D match, the duo of Abhay Singh and 15-year-old Anahat Singh came up trumps. They defeated Alyssa Yvonne Dalida and David William Pelino from the Philippines 11-7, 11-5.

India capped off the day with thumping wins over arch-rivals Pakistan. The pair of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat Noor Zaman and Mehwish Ali in a Pool A match. They won the match 11-4, 11-1 in mere 11 minutes.

In their last mixed doubles match of the day, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh defeated Farhan Zaman and Sadia Gul of Pakistan in just 16 minutes to win the match 11-3, 11-2.

Anahat already has a bronze medal to her name in the women’s team event where she partnered with Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshna Chinappa, and Tanvi Khanna.

Mahesh Mangaonkar advances in men’s singles of Asian Games 2023

In the men’s singles, Mahesh Mangaonkar defeated Philippines’ Jonathan Reyes in the Round of 32 match. He won the match 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 in 26 minutes.

On Monday, October 2, India will face Thailand in their next match in the mixed doubles. Tanvi Khanna and Joshana Chinappa will lock horns in their women’s singles matches respectively.

In the men’s singles, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Saurav Ghosal will be up against Japan’s Ryunosuke and Kuwait’s Ammar Altamimi respectively. An exciting day is in store for the Indian team on Monday.