Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh defeats Joshna Chinappa, to face unseeded Helen Tang in Indian Open 2025 final

Anahat Singh advanced to the final of the Indian Open 2025 with a 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6) win against Joshna Chinappa at the Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday (March 27). She will face the unseeded Helen Tang of Hong Kong in the final, aiming for a sixth straight PSA Squash Tour title.

The Indian Open 2025, India's first-ever PSA World Tour Copper event, is being played on a full-glass outdoor court on the lawns of the Bombay Gymkhana from the quarterfinal stage onwards.

Anahat Singh took control of the proceedings early to win the opening game. The 17-year-old prodigy then lost the initiative against Joshna Chinnappa, going down in the second game.

Anahat, who recently won the SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger tournament in Chennai, fought back against the two-time Asian Champion. In a battle between the veteran and a rising star of Indian squash, Anahat Singh displayed her class against a player 21 years senior to her to win the next two games and book her place in the final.

Anahat earlier got the better of Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy (also aged 17) in the quarterfinals of the Indian Open 2025 with a hard-fought 3-2 (11-6, 12-14, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9) win.

The girl from Cairo, who lost to Akanksha Salunkhe in the quarterfinals of the SRFI Indian tour earlier this month, put up stiff resistance against fellow-teen Anahat Singh before going down fighting.

Anahat took Akanksha Salunkhe's place as the top-ranked Indian squash player after achieving a career-high ranking of World No. 68 following her win at the SRFI Indian Tour in Chennai.

Anahat Singh will face 16-year-old Helen Tang, who defeated Egypt’s Barb Sameh in the other semifinal. The two players had earlier faced each other in the final of the Alto Pennant Hills NSW Open final with Anahat Singh emerging as the winner (3-1) in November 2024.

Abhay Singh advances to the final of men's event at Indian Open 2025

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh on the podium with their national titles - Source: Abhay Singh on X

The men's semifinal of the Indian Open 2025 witnessed India's Abhay Singh taking on Egypt's Karim El Hammamy.

The 26-year-old Indian player cruised through the first two games before Karim El Hammamy launched a fightback in the third. Abhay Singh clinched the fourth game to come away with a 3-1 (11-4, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6) win.

Abhay Singh will square off against Kareem El Torkey, who defeated his Egyptian counterpart Omar Mosaad. Abhay had outclassed Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran in the quarterfinals of the Indian Open 2025 on Wednesday.

Abhay took just over 30 minutes to get past Chandaran 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7) to advance to the semifinals.

