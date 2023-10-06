"It's going to be hard but I think I am strong enough to take it" - Saurav Ghosal on missing out on men's singles gold in Asian Games 2023

Veteran Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal ended his 2023 Asian Games campaign with a silver medal in the men’s singles on Thursday, October 5, in Hangzhou, China. Ghosal lost to Malaysia’s Ngu Eain Yow in the final 1-3 (11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11) despite starting with a win in the first game.

Ghosal, the Indian squash flagbearer, has now bagged a total of nine Asian Games medals - two golds, two silvers, and five bronzes. He was part of the men’s team gold medal triumph in Hangzhou. However, an elusive gold in the men’s singles is something that Saurav Ghosal will rue of not having it in his cabinet.

There are a couple of instances when the Kolkata-born squash player had the opportunity to clinch the men’s singles gold. He had convincing leads both times - in 2014 in Incheon (2-0) and recently in Hangzhou (1-0) - but failed to capitalize in either of the summit clashes.

“I think that gold missing will always be felt. It's something that I really wanted. I got close to it in 2014 and it went away. Even today I was close but things just didn't go it my way," Ghosal told Sports Authority of India in Hangzhou.

It is what it is maybe in life you don't have everything. I have a lot of things to be thankful for both on and off the field. It's going to be hard but I think I am strong enough to take it,” he added.

At 37, Saurav Ghosal was anticipated to play his last continental showpiece event. However, there was no confirmation from the player on his further plans.

“It’s a difficult question to answer. Things are very raw right now. It’s going to be difficult to continue. I know that. Time is not on my side. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Ghosal told Sportstar.

Saurav Ghosal lauds teen sensation Anahat Singh

The Indian squash contingent’s another highlight was the presence of Anahat Singh, the youngest player of the eight-member squad. The 15-year-old bagged a couple of bronze medals in the women’s team and mixed doubles with Abhay Singh.

Anahat shot to prominence when she played at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, thus becoming the youngest member of the entire Indian contingent to participate in the multi-sporting event.

Speaking on what makes Anahat such a talented player, Saurav Ghosal said:

“Whenever I watch Anahat it's good to see the unadulterated joy on the court. She is a fantastic prospect but I feel that she has time to grow. It's important to not put pressure on her. She has good head on her shoulder, she has something which is very difficult kind of train and very strong mentally. I really hope she does really well for Indian squash.”

India won a total of five medals in the squash after Saurav Ghosal’s silver. Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu became the first Indian mixed double pair to clinch a gold medal at the Asiad.