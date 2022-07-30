Who is Anahat Singh? Which country is SVG? All you need to know about squash at CWG 2022

Young Anahat Singh, who is India's youngest athlete at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) was the cynosure of all eyes. The 14-year-old made short work of Jada Ross of SVG, winning 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 in a flash.

Anahat Singh was chosen to India's CWG 2022 squad after an impressive run in the U-15 level, including a victory at the Asian Junior Squash and German Open tournaments.

The 14-year-old is the top-ranked player in the U-15 category in India and Asia. She won the gold medal at the prestigious British Junior Squash Open in 2019 and followed it up with a silver medal in 2020.

Who is Anahat Singh?

Anahat Singh was hooked on squash from the age of eight. She shot to fame when she won the gold medal at the British Junior Squash Open and after winning the DPD Dutch Junior Open in 2019.

The Delhi-based athlete was a bronze medalist at the Asian Junior Championships and also triumphed in the Junior US Open. In the U-15 category, she is the reigning Asian champion.

The young squash player is supported by Virat Kohli's foundation.

Which country is SVG, Anahat's opponent in first round?

Anahat beat Jada Ross of SVG in the first round. SVG is St Vincent and the Grenadines. SVG is an island country in the Caribbean.

It is located in the southeast Windward Islands of the Lesser Antilles, which lie in the West Indies at the southern end of the eastern border of the Caribbean Sea where the latter meets the Atlantic Ocean. Kingstown is the capital and main port of SVG.

Indian squash contingent for CWG 2022

Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon and Abhay Singh will be a play the men's singles while Joshana Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla and Anahat will be a part of the women's singles squad.

Ace Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa will team up for the women's doubles category, with Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat forming another pair.

Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik will team up for the mixed doubles along with the pair of Ramit Tandon and Joshana Chinappa.

Ramit Tandon and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu along with young guns Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh will be in action in the men's doubles category.

