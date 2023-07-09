Saurav Ghosal challenges Denmark badminton player Viktor Axelsen for a friendly match

India's top-ranked male squash player, Saurav Ghosal has playfully challenged Viktor Axelsen, the Danish Badminton sensation. The challenge came to the limelight when Axelsen, current World and Olympic Champion, shared a video of himself, picturing his squash skills on the sport court. Seeing his impressive moves, Ghosal could not resist and offered him a challenge.

Notably, the purpose of this challenge is to ignite a friendly rivalry. The Indian athlete, while quoting Axelsen's video, proposed a game against some of the top-notched players, currently leading the sport circuit. He penned out that:

"Looks like ‘Royalty’ from the badminton world could be pretty good at squash too! What say Viktor Axelsen? Fancy a game with some of the best on the PSA World Tour?

It should be noted that Axelsen is currently in imperious form, as he grips the title of World No.1 badminton player. Last month, he won two prestigious titles at the Indonesia Open and the European Games.

Fans await an exciting clash between Saurav Ghosal and Viktor Axelsen

On the other hand, Ghosal is gearing up for Asian Games scheduled for September this year. He later took part in Squash World Cup in Chennai, where India reached the semifinals and proved his mettle.

The fanatics wonder if Axelsen would endeavor his famous badminton jump smash on the squash court, potentially directing a humorous condition of disco lights flashing mid-match. The view of these two skilled sportsmen battling against each other is surely fascinating and can bring a special mix of skills and strategies from both sports.

As the collision of the bests from squash and badminton has ignited excitement among the fans of both sports, it remains to be seen if this friendly challenge will turn into a reality. The clash between Axelsen and Ghosal would not only create an exciting spectacle for the watchers but will also depict the adaptability of these dedicated athletes.

