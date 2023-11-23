Velavan Senthilkumar stuns Abhay Singh to win 79th National Squash Championship

Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh were crowned new champions of the 79th National Squash Championship on Thursday, November 23, at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

In a repeat of last year's final, Velavan upset top-seeded Abhay Singh 12-10, 11-3, and 12-10 in a fashionable manner. The Salem-born player was agile, precise, and exuberant enough to keep his statemate at bay.

Thanks to his exposure at the PSA world events this year, Velavan was mentally prepared to push his opponent for long rallies.That's what happened and worked out for the World No.65. Abhay erred in his response or missed some of the returns and wasn't able to match Velavan Senthilkumar's speedy reflexes.

Although Abhay Singh took a 10-9 lead in the third game, the double Asian Games medalist squandered the opportunity to convert the game-winner.

The appetite to deny that point was evident in Velavan's quick movement. The southpaw picked up three points in a row to complete his sweet revenge after finishing as the runner-up to Abhay in the last edition.

"He's been in really good form after the Asian Games. He has had a good year as well. So today was more of a mental battle. I just had to stay in the rallies and keep pushing. That was the difference," Velavan told Sportskeeda after lifting his maiden national championship.

"I was just focusing on every point today. I didn't focus on the outcome or anything. All I tried to focus on what I could control and just giving everything for the point I was playing," the 25-year-old added.

Anahat Singh becomes the second youngest Indian player to win the national squash championship

In an all-Delhi battle for a new championship winner, Anahat Singh took a 5-4 lead in the second game against Tanvi Khanna after going down in the first by a 9-11 scoreline.

Soon after Tanvi chased for a shot to her left but ended up colliding with Anahat. She subsequently went down on the floor and showed signs of pain in her knee. Tanvi eventually conceded the match and Anahat was declared the winner of the women's squash championship 2023.

The 15-year-old prodigious became the second youngest women's player to lift the national title after Joshna Chinappa's 2000 championship came at the age of 14. Anahat lost to Joshna in last year's final at the same venue.

"I am glad I could get the title," Anahat told Sportskeeda. "I have not talked to her (Tanvi Khanna) that much. I am not sure what exactly happened. I really hope she recovers soon and gets better."

79th National Squash Championship Results:

Men's final: Velavan Senthilkumar beat Abhay Singh (12-10, 11-3, 12-10)

Women's final: Annahat Singh beat Tanvi Khanna (9-11, 6-4 (Tanvi conceded the match)