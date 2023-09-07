World Squash Rankings: Tanvi Khanna dethrones Joshna Chinappa to become the new India No. 1

Tanvi Khanna has replaced Joshna Chinappa as the new Indian No. 1 in the latest PSA World Squash Rankings. The 29-year-old has moved a few places to World No. 69, a spot ahead of Joshna Chinappa. Joshna, who was India's No.1 for more than four years, is currently at 70.

Tanvi, who first broke into the top 100 during the 2019-20 PSA World Tour, has been a consistent performer this year, especially, in the second quarter. She reached the Qualifying Final of the World Championships in May. In the Asian Championships, she made it to the Round of 16.

Tanvi won the North Coast Open in August 2023, where she was the sixth seed. Notably, this was her first PSA Tour title and on her way to the win, Tanvi defeated several top names, including Joshna Chinappa.

This title win saw her move 20+ places in the rankings to reach World No. 77 in August. Tanvi went on to reach the final of the Canberra Open and the Bega Open recently. The results helped her move further in the rankings and she is now expected to finish inside the top 50 for the first time this year.

Tanvi Khanna's world rankings over the years

Tanvi Khanna has been a regular member of the Indian squad over the years now. Tanvi's first major appearance while representing India came in the 2013 Asian Youth Games. She was a part of the Indian Youth team that clinched the bronze medal at Nanjing.

On the senior tour, Tanvi Khanna broke into the top 250 in October 2015. Three years later, in September 2019, she made it to the top 100. Her first appearance inside the top 75 came in 2022.

However, due to an ACL injury, Tanvi had to miss most of the 2022 season. After missing almost a year, her ranking dropped outside 400 for the first time in more than seven years.

Since her comeback in September 2022, Tanvi has improved in terms of rankings. Tanvi Khanna will be seen in action at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in China.