World Squash Championships: When and where to watch, live streaming details, event schedule

Indian squash stars Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa are making waves at the World Squash Championships at the University Club of Chicago. Apart from the top Indian players, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Aditya Jagtap, Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon are also playing in the tournament.

Egypt's Tarek Momen and Nour El Sherbini are the defending world champions.

In action on Saturday would be World No.2 Mohamed El Shorbagy, who continued his title challenge with an impressive 3-0 victory over England’s Patrick Rooney. The World No. 2 will play Welshman Joel Makin in the next round.

Joel Makin had earlier beaten 2015 world champion Gregory Gaultier.

El Shorbagy’s rival for the World No.1 spot – current incumbent Ali Farag – will meet Colombia’s Miguel Rodriguez after he got the better of Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng in straight games.

Defending champion Tarek Momen will be in action on Saturday after he beat Youssef Soliman earlier and will take on Youssef Ibrahim. The World Championship runner-up Paul Coll will lock horns with India’s Saurav Ghosal on Sunday.

The final of the World Squash Championships will be played on July 22.

When and where to watch World Squash Championships

The World Squash Championships will be live-streamed on the official Squash TV (https://psaworldtour.com/tv/live). The official PSA website will also carry the live results (https://psaworldtour.com/pages/live) from the World Squash Championships. The action can also be followed on the official Facebook page of the Squash federation (https://www.facebook.com/PSAworldtour/). A live stream of the action from the traditional courts will be on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/psasquashtv).

Schedule of the World Squash Championships

July 17

Ali Farag (EGY) vs Miguel Rodriguez (COL)

George Parker (ENG) vs Diego Elias (PER)

Marwan ElShorbagy (EGY) vs Gregoire Marche (FRA)

Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) vs Tarek Momen (EGY)

Nour El Sherbini (EGY) vs Olivia Fiechter (USA)

Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG)

Amanda Sobhy (USA) vs Hollie Naughton (CAN)

Nele Gilis (BEL) vs Hania El Hammamy (EGY)

July 18

Paul Coll (NZL) vs Saurav Ghosal (IND)

Baptiste Masotti (FRA) vs Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY)

Fares Dessouky (EGY) vs Mohamed Abouelghar (EGY)

Joel Makin (WAL) vs Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY)

Camille Serme (FRA) vs Olivia Clyne (USA)

Rowan Elaraby (EGY) vs Salma Hany (EGY)

Joelle King (NZL) vs Nadine Shahin (EGY)

Tesni Evans (WAL) vs Nouran Gohar (EGY)

July 19

Women's and men's quarter-finals

July 20

Women's and men's quarter-finals

July 21

Women's and men's semi-finals

July 22

Women's and men's final

