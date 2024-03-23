“All I can do is work hard” - Indian forward Selvam Karthi determined to pursue his Olympics goal after missing out on Australia tour

Fast-rising India forward Selvam Karthi missed out on the flight to Australia for the five-match series, starting on Saturday, April 6. However, the emerging player is determined to pursue his Olympic goal by working hard on his fitness and gameplay.

Selvam played a crucial role in helping Team India win the Asian Champions Trophy in August 2023 after netting on two instances. Unfortunately, his form dipped badly in the Five Nations Tournament in December 2023, failing to score a single goal.

Selvam is currently competing in the Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League. With him not being part of the squad to Australia, the young forward has very less chances to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024. Karthi revealed the emotions of him and his family after being left out of the squad for the tour.

“My family felt sad about it and even I felt a little bad as well, but I know I have the age, so I believe that I can improve. I am working on it now,” Karthi told Sportstar.

“All I can do is work hard and I am already doing it now, practicing here (Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai) working hard on my fitness," he added.

On his performance in the Five Nations Tournament, Karthi stated:

“I didn’t perform to my full potential.”

“I need to improve my fitness” - Selvam Karthi

For the upcoming Australian Tour, 10 forwards have been selected including the talented Boby Singh Dhami, who was selected over Selvam Karthi.

The talented forward has been constantly working hard on improving his fitness and shortcomings. Furthermore, he has been having a keen eye on improving his goal-scoring abilities to stand a chance to make it to the Indian team.

“I need to improve my fitness. Also, skill-wise I need to improve re-tackling and ball interception in my game. I also have to start taking more shots on goal and be consistent with scoring,” he emphasized.

With the current 27-man squad most likely to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024 (16 players will be selected), Selvam is aiming to get back to the national side via the Asian Champions Trophy after the Paris Olympics in September 2024.

“I feel the current selected squad will be going for those as well. Because they will be preparing with the same 27 members for the Paris Olympics as well. I am practicing in the mornings and then in the evenings after work. This is my routine now,” he concluded.