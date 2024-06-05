Budapest Ranking Series 2024: Schedule, match timings, Indian contingent and live streaming details

The 2024 Budapest Ranking Series is all set to take place from June 6-9 in Bok Sport Hall, Hungary. Five of the six Indian wrestlers, who qualified for the Paris Olympics, will take part in the event.

Antim Panghal (53kg) will be competing in her first competition since securing a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games. She qualified for the Paris Olympics after clinching a bronze in the World Championships 2023. Panghal recently withdrew from the Asian Wrestling Championships to focus on preparation for the Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), and Reetika Hooda (76kg) will be the three female boxers being part of the Indian contingent for this tournament. The trio earned qualification to the Olympics after performing well in the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in April.

However, Nisha Dahiya (68kg), who will also participate in the Paris Olympics, won't be participating in this tournament.

Meanwhile, the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris event, Aman Sehrawat (57kg) will mark his attendance in the Budapest Series 2024.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian contingent will perform in the tournament ahead of an all-important Paris Olympics.

Budapest Ranking Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings in IST)

Thursday, June 6: Men’s freestyle 57kg qualification rounds, repechage and finals - 11:30 AM onwards

Friday, June 7: Women’s freestyle 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, qualification rounds, repechage and finals - 11:30 AM onwards

Saturday, June 8: Women’s freestyle 76kg, qualification rounds, repechage and finals - 11:30 AM onwards

*All finals will start at 8:30 PM IST

Budapest Ranking Series 2024: Telecast and live streaming details

The Budapest Series 2024 will be live-streamed on the United World Wrestling’s (UWW) official website.

However, there will be no live TV telecast for fans in India.

Budapest Ranking Series 2024: Full Squad

Women’s freestyle: Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg)

Men’s freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg)