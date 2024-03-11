Hockey India announces 28-member probable group for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Hockey India named a 28-member core probable group for the men's national coaching camp in Bhubaneswar on Monday, March 11.

The senior national camp is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, March 12, and will conclude on Saturday, March 30, at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The camp will serve as a preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 and the FIH Pro League 2023/24 legs in Antwerp, London, and the Netherlands.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton explained the importance of the upcoming camp. He was quoted as saying in a press release by Hockey India:

"We are looking to begin an important block of training in this camp, and we need to ensure we are in the best shape possible before heading for a series of test matches in Australia. The players chosen for the camp will be in contention to play the upcoming set of important games; hence, we have picked a group of experienced players along with some youngsters who played in the Pro League as well."

Fulton went on to admit that although the recent Pro-League in Odisha was an "excellent testing ground" for the team, more improvement is needed. He said:

"The Pro League mini-tournament in Odisha proved to be an excellent testing ground, but there is always room for improvement, and we will look to set things straight well before the final leg of the Pro League and the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Team 28-member Core Group for men’s national coaching camp in Bhubaneswar

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal