Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Badminton: Nitesh Kumar clinches gold medal in men’s singles SL3

On Monday, Nitesh Kumar won gold in the men's singles SL3 event, providing a significant boost to India's Paris Paralympics 2024 para badminton journey. Nitesh defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in a close match with scores of 21-14, 18-21, and 23-21.

Nitesh, a surprising entrant into the final rounds for the men’s singles event, started the game perfectly. He dominated his Tokyo 2020 silver medalist opponent, taking a massive lead and winning the first game 21-14.

The second game, however, was much different. In a cat-and-mouse game between Nitesh and Bethell, the duo tied the game at 18-18. However, two unenforced errors from the Indian para-shuttler allowed Bethell to come back into the game, which he won 18-21 and take the match to the decider round.

The third and deciding game was a match of moments, with Daniel Bethell starting the game strongly. However, Nitesh then fought back and took a huge lead that stood at 17-12 at one point. But Bethell fought back as well, tying the game 19-19.

In a game of ‘winners and errors’ – as the match commentator put it — Nitesh Kumar and Daniel Bethell had alternating moments of technically superb shots and unenforced errors.

Nitesh first missed a gold medal game point, as did his opponent. However, with the score leaning towards Nitesh by 22-21, the Indian para-badminton player clinched the next point to win India’s second gold medal in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

How was Nitesh Kumar’s journey in the Paris Paralympics 2024 Para-Badminton events?

India’s para-badminton star Nitesh Kumar showed his dominance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, competing in the men’s singles SL3 event. The 29-year-old para-shuttler had a tough opening-day match, facing off against Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Manoj Sarkar.

However, Nitesh showed determination and courage to overcome his more experienced opponent, winning the match 21-13, 18-21, 21-18.

Nitesh then faced another tough opponent, playing against veteran Chinese para-shuttler Yang Jianyuan. However, Nitesh, a two-time World Championships silver medalist, completely outplayed his opponent, winning by 21-5, 21-11.

Nitesh Kumar then squared off against the 2022 Asian Para Games bronze medalist Mongkhon Bunsun of Thailand. He made it three wins in three group games, winning the match 21-13, 21-14.

His opponent in the semi-final event was another Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist, Daisuke Fujihara of Japan. Despite facing difficulty from the 30-year-old Japanese para-shuttler in the opening game, Nitesh took the reigns of the match soon, winning the match 21-16, 21-12.

With his victory against Daniel Bethell on Monday, Nitesh will end his Paris Paralympic Games appearance with a coveted gold medal.

