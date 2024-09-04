Paris Paralympics 2024 Table Tennis: Bhavina Patel knocked out after losing to Zhou Ying in women's singles WS4 quarterfinal 

Indian para-paddler Bhavina Patel was knocked out of the Paris Paralympics 2024 after losing in the women's singles class 4 quarterfinals. Bhavina went up against China's Zhou Ying at the South Paris Arena on Wednesday.

The quarterfinal battle between the two players was closer than the final scores suggested. The first game began with Bhavina and Zhou attempting to establish an early edge. After an intense faceoff, the Chinese paddler won the game 14-12.

Patel got back into the tie but failed to secure the second game, losing it 9-11 to give her opponent a 2-0 lead. Bhavina put on a better show in the third game, winning it 11-8. However, it only delayed the inevitable as Ying went on to win the last game 11-6.

Trending

With that, the Chinese para paddler took the match 3-1 and ended Bhavina Patel's hopes of a podium finish in Paris. Patel earlier won her round of 16 match 3-0 against Martha Verdin of Mexico. However, she would be gutted after not making it into the semifinal.

Bhavina Patel fails to repeat 2020 Tokyo Paralympics heroics with dissappointing show in Paris

Bhavina Patel stormed onto the sporting stage when she became India's first and only para-TT player to win a Paralympic medal. Patel, who clinched the silver in Tokyo, was one of India's brightest hopes at the Paris Games.

Patel, who competed in both the women's singles and doubles events, will return home without a medal.

Previously, Bhavina competed in the women's doubles WD10 quarterfinal along with her partner Sonalben Patel. The duo went up against Jung Young-a and Moon Sung-hye of South Korea.

However, they could not impress much as they lost the match 1-3. With losses in both events, Bhavina Patel has now ended her Paris Paralympics campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback