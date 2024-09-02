Paris Paralympics 2024 Table Tennis: Bhavinaben Patel registers emphatic Round of 16 win; Sonalben Patel faces defeat

Indian women's para-table tennis contingent had a mixed outing at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on September 1. Two of India's paddlers showcased their skills in the women's singles round of 16 event. However, while one registered an impressive victory, the other had to suffer a heartbreak.

Bhavinaben Patel was the first of the two to step out into the South Paris Arena. She went up against Mexico's Martha Verdinin in the round of 16 clash. The Indian took a mere 17 minutes to beat Martha in three straight games.

Bhavinaben was right on the money from the word go. She gave Verdin nothing away, as she dominated the first game, winning it 11-3. The 37-year-old kept the pressure on, clinching the second game 11-6. She dominated in the third set as well. Bhavinaben won game 3, 11-7, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead, which won her the tie.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist will now be competing against China's Zhou Ying in the quarterfinals of the Games in Paris.

Sonalben Patel fails to make it to the table tennis semifinals at Paris Paralympics 2024

While Bhavinaben must be reeling with optimism, for Sonalben Patel, it was a heartbreak. Sonalben could not go past the round of 16, ending her women's singles WS3 campaign.

Patel went up against Croatia's table tennis player, Andela Muzinic. The Indian paddler lost out on a potential initial advantage after being beaten 3-11 in the first game. Sonalben did well to make a comeback in the match by winning the second game 12-10.

However, the 36-year-old faced losses in consecutive games to end up losing the tie, 1-3. She lost the third and fourth games, 7-11 and 5-11, respectively, to end her hopes of a table tennis singles medal in Paris.

