With the excitement for the Paris 2024 Olympics growing, India’s Men’s Hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Bengaluru Torpedoes head coach David Lee recently engaged in a conversation on YouTube. Their discussion centered around the future of Indian volleyball in the Olympics, training methods, and various other aspects.

Prime Volleyball League, the men's indoor volleyball league that was inaugurated in February 2022, has played a pivotal role in elevating the country’s sporting standards to new heights. The nine-team franchise-based league has garnered a lot of attention among Indian fans since its inception.

Sreejesh, who is arguably regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world, has highlighted how the Prime Volleyball League provides an ideal platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and enhance their gameplay alongside seasoned players in the sport.

“PVL is giving a good platform for the youngsters to prove their talent. Having players like you in the PVL is an added advantage for the youngsters.” Sreejesh stated in the conversation with David Lee.

David Lee also hoped that the Prime Volleyball League would contribute to developing India into a major player at the Olympics in the sport soon. He also stressed the importance of training methods and adopting lifestyle changes to enhance the overall gameplay.

“For the most part, it's about training and video analysis. For the students of the game, they have to watch a lot of video analysis. That’s the same thing I do as a coach in India as well. Preparation for the Olympics is like making sure everything is in order, lifestyle, family, health should be good. You should make sure to tick all the boxes,” Lee stated.

Sreejesh emphasizes on crucial role that Indian leagues play for youngsters

Later, Sreejesh further emphasized that leagues like the Hockey India League helped him change his mindset and improve as a young player in all aspects of his gameplay.

"I was always very curious to see how the top overseas players are playing and how they train and behave. Earlier, I never used to care about my diet, preparations, or proteins. I was a good listener, but never took the initiative in meetings. But the league helped me in learning from the overseas player and helped me improve in all these aspects of my game,” Sreejesh added.

Before concluding the conversation, Lee gave a few insights into his training methods with the Bengaluru franchise. He also highlighted the importance of video analysis which plays a crucial role in elevating a player’s gameplay.

"I talk a lot about deliberate training and practicing with a positive mindset to improve, not just to get sweaty and smash the ball around in training. The intention-focused training was lacking before. I also tell players to find a role model to emulate at the top of the level and watch their videos. If they can make you one or two percent better, it will go a long way," Lee concluded.