This series serves as a litmus test ahead of the Paris Olympics: Indian coach Craig Fulton ahead of series against Australia

As the Indian men’s hockey team braces itself for a pivotal five-match Test series against Australia, the stakes couldn't be higher. With Paris 2024 looming on the horizon, this series serves as more than just a clash between two hockey powerhouses; it's a litmus test of India's preparedness and potential for Olympic glory.

Chief coach Craig Fulton encapsulates the significance of this series, emphasizing its role in shaping the team's trajectory toward the Paris Olympics.

"This series serves as a litmus test for our team’s preparedness ahead of the Paris Olympics. We aim to fine-tune our strategies and identify areas for improvement to ensure we are in peak form for the mega event," Fulton said in a Hockey India release.

India's aspirations are clear - to break their decade-long dry spell against Australia and secure a Test series win, a feat last achieved in 2014. Fresh from commendable performances in the FIH Pro League, the Indian squad, led by Harmanpreet Singh, exudes confidence as they approach this challenge.

Their recent displays of exceptional abilities and unwavering determination in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela underline their readiness. However, facing Australia on their home turf poses a formidable challenge, one that the Indian team is keen to confront head-on.

With both teams drawn in the same group at the Paris Olympics, this Test series assumes even greater significance. It provides a platform for India and Australia to assess each other's strengths and weaknesses before the ultimate showdown in Paris.

Harmanpreet Singh emphasizes the Team’s Unity and Determination

The Indian captain expressed that his team, even though facing a formidable opponent like Australia, believes in their abilities and are determined to defeat them, to gain confidence before facing the same adversary in the group stage of the Olympics.

"As a team, we are united and determined to give our best on the field. Our goal is to not only perform well in this series but also to learn and grow as a unit, laying a strong foundation for our campaign in the Paris Olympics," Indian captain Harmanpreet said in the aforementioned release.

The statistics underscore the magnitude of the task at hand, with Australia boasting a dominant record in recent encounters. However, with India ranked fourth and Australia fifth in the current world rankings, the stage is set for a gripping battle between two hockey giants.

As the clock ticks closer to 2 PM IST on Saturday, anticipation builds for what promises to be a compelling clash on the hockey field. For India, this series is not just about defeating Australia; it's about laying a strong foundation for their campaign at the Paris Olympics, with every match bringing them one step closer to their ultimate goal of Olympic glory.