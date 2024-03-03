"We prepare with a lot of Test matches with top teams to gain confidence" - PR Sreejesh on India's preparations ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Team India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Prime Volleyball League franchise Bengaluru Torpedoes head coach David Lee recently caught up in a conversation on YouTube to discuss various aspects of both sports.

With the excitement building for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sreejesh outlined the Indian hockey team’s journey for the upcoming few months. He highlighted the importance of playing more Test matches with top teams to improve the overall team’s confidence.

“Normally, we train in Bengaluru, but this time we are joining in Bhubaneshwar on March 11 with a new turf prepared there for the Paris 2024 Olympics preparation. Later on April 1, we are flying to Australia for five Test matches.

"Before the Olympics, we prepare with a lot of Test matches with top teams to gain confidence to be game-ready for the Olympics. Later, we travel to Belgium and England. In June, we will be back in India for the final Olympic preparations,” said Sreejesh.

"Goalkeeping is a mental game and a thankless job at times" - PR Sreejesh

Sreejesh candidly shared his journey as a goalkeeper and the struggles he had during his young age. Moreover, he outlined how athletes can develop mental strength at an early age.

"Goalkeeping is a mental game. Being a player, we understand how we want to get involved in a match. But being a goalkeeper, I just stand behind and my game is in my head," Sreejesh stated.

Sreejesh, who has been guarding the goalpost for over a decade now for India, also discussed on how he handles the criticism that comes with the role of a goalkeeper.

"It is a thankless job at times because if I made 10 saves and conceded one goal, everyone will remember that one mistake. But I have accepted that and I have moved on with that. And this profession has helped me in my personal life on how to deal with pressure and criticism, as well," he went to state.