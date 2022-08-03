When will US Open of Surfing 2022 end? Last date and winners revealed

The Vans US Open of Surfing is currently underway at the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier in California. The largest action sports festival in the world began on July 30. The festival, featuring the most talented surfers from all around the world, has already drawn large crowds to the beach.

According to the organizers, the event will end on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The nine-day-long festival is now halfway through and has already given attendants a chance to witness some great surfing action. The festival is underway at the Huntington Beach Pier from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm local time every day.

The US Open of Surfing is the fourth stop of the World Surf League's Challenger Series (Men & Women). The surfers at the festival are competing for the Championship Tour qualification. A total of 160 surfers from all around the world started the Challenger Series and over half of them have already been eliminated.

A total of 16 surfers have made it to the Round of 16 for the women’s heats. Meanwhile, only eight surfers have made it to the Round of 16 for the men’s heats so far. The Round of 24 for the men’s heats is currently underway.

Heat 1: Amuro Tsuzuki, Minami Nonaka

Heat 2: Macy Callaghan, Philippa Anderson

Heat 3: Bella Kenworthy, Molly Picklum +

After a day of hard battle - these 16 names will be moving on to the next round of the Women's Challenger Series.

List of competitors who have advanced to the Round of 16 at the US Open of Surfing

Men’s heats

Imaikalani deVault (Hawaii)

Liam O'Brien (Australia)

Chris Zaffis (Australia)

Ezekiel Lau (Hawaii)

Lucca Mesinas (Peru)

Cole Houshmand (USA)

Willian Cardoso (Brazil)

Eithan Osborne (USA)

Women’s heats

Amuro Tsuzuki (Japan)

Minami Nonaka (Japan)

Macy Callaghan (Australia)

Philippa Anderson (Australia)

Bella Kenworthy (USA)

Molly Picklum (Australia)

Caroline Marks (USA)

Leilani McGonagle (Costa Rica)

Bronte Macaulay (Australia)

Sage Erickson (USA)

Sawyer Lindblad (USA)

Bettylou Sakura Johnson (Hawaii)

Sophie McCulloch (Australia)

Vahine Fierro (France)

Caitlin Simmers (USA)

Nadia Erostarbe (Basque Country)

The heats will continue on the remaining days of the US Open of Surfing. The finalists will take on each other on the final day. The surfing competition finals will take place on Sunday, August 7, from 7:30 am to 2:15 pm.

The award ceremony of the event will be held right after the competition. This will be followed by a few skating events and other award ceremonies. Like most official events at the festival, the finals will also be live streamed by the organizers for public viewing.

Other events at the US Open of Surfing

Apart from surfing, the festival also features other events including skateboarding. The event has multiple outdoor activities like the Vans Retail Experience, the Vans Community Market, BBQ sessions, workshops and more.

Skatepark Sessions (BMX/Skate), the Vans BMX Waffle Cup (Men & Women), the Vans Duct Tape Invitational, and the Vans Showdown (Men & Women) are some other events held at the festival.

Like every year, the Vans US Open of Surfing has a theme. This year, the organizers shed light on the importance of ‘environmental responsibility’ at the festival. The event has been set up while stressing eco-consciousness and sustainability.

