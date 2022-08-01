Vans US Open of Surfing 2022: Full schedule with dates and time announced

The Vans US Open of Surfing 2022 officially began on July 30 and will continue for several days. Some of the best surfers are competing in an effort to take home victories and championships.

Surfers like Kolohe Andino, Kanoa Igarashi, Griffin Colapinto (the reigning champion), Kei Kobayashi and many others have come together in Huntington Beach, California for one of the premier competitions in the world.

The event is barely underway and there's a ton more to come. Here's how the full schedule looks.

Vans US Open of Surfing: A complete guide

The competition kicked off on July 30 and will continue until August 7. Here's how the schedule looks on Monday (August 1):

7:35 -11:35 am PDT- Women CS (Round 1 - 64)

11:35 am - 3:35 pm PDT- Women CS (Round 2 - 32)

Various villages and other buildings around the action will also be open to the public. This includes:

Van Doren Village

Vans US Open Sponsor

Vans Duct Tape Board Demos

Vans Workshops

Skate Art

Steve Van Doren BBQ

These will be open daily throughout the duration of the event at various times. Here's the timing for August 2:

7:35 am - 1:35 pm PDT- Men CS (Round 2 - 48)

There are no official surfing events on Wednesday (August 3), though it does have a few surf camps happening on that day. From 9 am to 2 pm, surf camp will be held between towers five and seven.

On Thursday (August 4), a surf event will take place from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. There will also be surf camps happening at the same time as the previous day.

On Friday (August 5), the surf event will be held from 7:30 am to 4 pm. From 9 to 10 am, there will be a Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Saturday's (August 6) surf event is at the same time as the day before. On Sunday (August 7), the final day of the event, the surf event will be from 7:30 am to 2:15 pm.

Also on the final day, a few skating events will take place:

2-3 pm: Last Chance Qualifier

3-4 pm: Finals

4-4:30 pm: Best trick

4:30-4:40: Awards

The full schedule is available on the Vans US Open of Surfing website. Most of the official events that are scheduled will be live streamed for public viewing.

