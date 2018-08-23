Asian Games 2018: Srihari Nataraj breaks 200m Backstroke National Record

Srihari Nataraj

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj set a new National record in the Men’s 200m backstroke heats and qualified for the finals of the event at the ongoing 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Although swimming has not been India’s forte, the current contingent has been performing well in the discipline. Virdhawal Khade missed out on a podium finish in the Men’s 50 freestyle event, but his efforts were applauded by the entire nation. During that swim, he even broke the National record for the respective category as he clocked 22.43 seconds to finish first in his heat.

Srihari Nataraj clocked an impressive 2:02.97 to cover the distance of 200m -- which is the new record by an Indian. In spite of the timing, he finished in the third position in his heat with a split time of +3.10. LI Guangyuan of China finished at the pole position with a timing of 1:59.87, followed by Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen who covered the distance in 2:02.68.

The Karnataka-based swimmer also broke the National record in the Men’s 100m backstroke event a couple of days. It has been a promising display for the youngster in Indonesia. This is only the second multi-sporting event he is participating in, after the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Although his main focus will now be on the finals of the Men’s 200m backstroke event which will be contested later in the day, the 18-year-old has much more to achieve in the future and has shown promising signs to take Indian swimming to never-seen-before heights.

Indian swimmers have been hogging the limelight, even though they haven’t managed to grab a medal yet. Their performances are sure to bring a bright future the sport in India and inspire many others to take it up.

