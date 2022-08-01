CWG 2022: When and where to watch Srihari Nataraj 50m backstroke swimming final, live streaming details

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj set the swimming pool abalze at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) by qualifying for his second final in as many events as he has competed in.

After swimming in the 100m backstroke final on July 30, Srihari qualified for the 50m backstroke final, less than 24 hours after his earlier race. He finished fifth, and an overall eighth, in the semi-finals on Sunday (July 31).

Competing in the first semi-final at the Sandwell Aquatics Center, Srihari started well and finished fifth with a time of 25.38s.

After a wait for the second semi-final to be completed, Srihari found a place in the top-eight, progressing to the final as the eighth swimmer.

Earlier, Srihari finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke final on July 30. Swimming in Lane 1, Srihari Nataraj clocked 54.31s to finish seventh. South Africa's Pieter Coetze won the gold medal with a time of 53.78s.

When and where to watch, live streaming details of Srihari Nataraj swimming final

Srihari will be in action in the 50m backstroke final on Tuesday (August 2) at 1.05 am (IST).

At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Srihari was the first Indian to swim in the classification A heat. He clocked 54:31s to finish 27th in the men's 100m backstroke event.

Srihari has received good assistance from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and has also done well, competing in a plethora of events in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games. He's also part of the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

