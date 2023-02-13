“Everyone has head-in-the-shower days” – When Katie Ledecky opened up about bad swim practices 

Katie Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, is considered one of the greats of the game.

Ledecky, while talking to SwimSwam, revealed that she enjoys Christmas training. She also opened up about bad swimming practices, while replying to fellow swimmer Bobby Finke's 'head-in-the-shower' remark.

"There are a lot of stuff. There is one, I am set that I missed the interval on some 100 breaststroke and some 100 backstroke into 100 fly. And so the 100 fly, I couldn't, I didn't get any rest. So, I basically did a threader fly long-course into a 300 fly, back, [and] breast. So, it's basically a 400 fly, which was fun.

"But it is again like those kinds of things make the hunter fly on the 4 a.m. feel easy. And that's why we do it and it's all worth it. But, yeah, everyone has those head-in-the-shower days."

Katie Ledecky has been in her new professional training environment in Florida for 18 months. She recounted a few difficult training sessions where she did not finish her intervals.

Speaking about her busy schedule last year in 2022, she said,

"The fall, I was pretty busy with racing. I went to the World Cups and U.S open. And I think, just kind of knowing that I had a good month block that I could just train and try to take it up a notch. I think after each meet, I try to... try to be a little bit better. And we hit the yardage, we hit the intensity and I gotta stay up there with those guys. And so it's... it's fun. We had a really good block and again we're just trying to continue that momentum into the new year."

Katie Ledecky had a dream 2022

Katie Ledecky performed admirably in 2022. She named a number of medals she had obtained. The 400-meter medley at the 2022 US National Championships will establish a personal best with a time of 4:35.77, whether it's to get revenge on Summer McIntosh via athletics.

Ledecky's performance saw a dramatic improvement. Her timings, notably in the 800 and 1500, were significantly slower than they had been in the previous, which led many to believe she had outgrown her prime despite the fact that she won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

For her third victory at the 2022 US National Championships, the 25-year-old won the 400 IM, an event we seldom ever see her win. Not only did she triumph in the 400 IM, but she also lowered her previous best time of 4:38.16 to race 4:35.77.

Katie Ledecky set a new world record in the women's short-course 800-meter freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto. When she crossed the finish line in 7:57.42, the 10-time Olympian beat the previous mark set in 2013 by Mireia Belmonte of Spain by over two seconds.

The 1500-meter Freestyle Women's Short-Course World Record was later broken by American Ledecky on October 29 by more than 10 seconds. Sarah Wellbrock of Germany was the previous owner of the trademark. She finished first to win the gold medal with a winning time of 15:08.24, finishing more than 40 seconds ahead of Brazil's Beatriz Dizotti (15:48.82).

At the Budapest World Championships, Katie Ledecky earned her 18th gold medal when she and her teammates Bella Sims, Claire Weinstein and Smith prevailed in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay. Their 7:41.45 time established a brand-new standard for the opposition.

Ledecky benefited from Australia's Ariarne Titmus not competing at the Budapest World Championships in 2022. She won handily after setting a new championship record of 3:58.15. She has won four gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle.

Poll : 0 votes