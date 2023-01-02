"Katie LeWholesome" - Fans react to Katie Ledecky's '2022 outtakes' post

Katie Ledecky celebrated the new year by sharing her best memories of 2022. America's most decorated swimmer posted several pictures on her Instagram page with a caption that says:

"2022 Outtakes."

Ledecky posted the best snaps of 2022 with her older brother, Michael Ledecky, and friends. The picture showed Katie enjoying an outing, playing badminton, eating ice cream, and giving a glimpse of her swimming practices.

Katie Ledecky is very active on social media and has 578K followers on Instagram, where she often shares pictures to connect with her fans.

"Queen Katie" - Fans react to Katie Ledecky's post

Katie Ledecky has had an amazing year, winning four gold medals at the 2022 World Championships in the 400 m freestyle, 800 m freestyle, 1500 m freestyle, and 4 x 200 m freestyle, bringing her medal haul to 22.

Ledecky broke a world record in the 1500 m short course at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup Championship held in October. The previous record was set by a German swimmer, Sarah Kohler.

Katie Ledecky also broke the world record in the 800m short course freestyle that Mireia Belmonte previously set.

Ledecky's post received a lot of love from her friends and fans.

"Queen Katie."

"Rockstar."

"Beautiful smile."

"Too cute. Congrats on the huge award."

Hundreds of comments were posted, and people admired Ledecky and congratulated her in the comments.

"You are the coolest."

"Love the pic with Mr. Bean."

Katie Ledecky posted a picture with Mr. Bean's cut-out where she was seen standing by Mr. Bean's side. She wrote:

"With Mr. Bean cut out, have you seen the swimming episode?"

Katie Ledecky is one of the most successful American swimmers. Having won 10 medals at the Olympics, there is no match for Katie in swimming. She has also won 19 gold medals at the World Championships and eight at the Pan Pacific Championships.

Ledecky has won 34 gold medals, seven silver medals, and one bronze medal in the top women's swimming championships, including the Olympic games, the World Championship, and the Pan Pacific Championships. Her best performance was seen at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she won five medals.

