What records did swimming legend Katie Ledecky break in 2022?

Katie Ledecky is the one of the most decorated female swimmers of all time. She won her first Olympic gold medal in London when she was just 15 years old. She continued her phenomenal run into the Rio Olympics and also bagged four medals - two gold and two silver - in Tokyo.

Ledecky is no stranger to breaking and making records pretty much every time she competes. The decorated swimmer has been on a roll in recent times as she has broken two world records in a span of just 10 days at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto and Indianapolis. Additionally, she also broke two championship records.

Here's taking a look at the new records that Katie Ledecky set this year:

Katie Ledecky's world records

Women's 1500m freestyle (short course)

Ledecky at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 (Image via Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ledecky broke the women's short-course 1500m freestyle world record in Toronto at the FINA Swimming World Cup. She cut a whopping 10 seconds off the previous record set by German swimmer Sarah Wellbrock by clocking 15:08:24.

Women's 800m freestyle (short course)

Ledecky at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 (Image via Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Well, what can be said about an athlete when she breaks another world record in just a few days? Absolutely nothing because such a feat leaves one simply speechless.

As the FINA Swimming World Cup reached Indianapolis, Ledecky got ready to break another world record. She smashed the women's 800m freestyle record by shaving off almost two seconds from the previous record, set by Mireia Belmonte of Spain. The American swimmer clocked 7:57:42 to come first.

Katie Ledecky's championship records

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay

Ledecky at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Leg 2 (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky, along with teammates Bella Sims, Leah Smith, and Claire Weinstein, won the 4x200m freestyle relay at the Budapest World Championships. The team clocked 7:41:45 to create a new championship record.

Women's 400m freestyle

Ledecky at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the absence of Australian Ariane Titmus, Ledecky had a comfortable win in the women's 400m freestyle at the Budapest World Championships. She created a new championship record by clocking 3:58:15.

