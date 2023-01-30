"Kids have some great genes" - Fans react to Michael Phelps' latest family photo

Michael Phelps is often termed the greatest swimmer ever to compete in swimming. He competed in five editions of the Olympics during his professional career and won 28 Olympic Medals.

Phelps retired from competitive swimming post the 2016 Rio Olympics. Even six years after his retirement, Michael Phelps' tremendous performances are still fresh in the minds and hearts of his fans. As far as his personal life is concerned, the GOAT Olympian is married to Nicole Johnson, the former Miss California.

They have three kids together: Boomer Robert Phelps, Beckett Richard Phelps, and Maverick Nicolas Phelps. On January 28, 2023, Michael Phelps posted a photo with his wife Nicole and their three kids on Instagram. He wrote the caption,

"The fam! ❤️❤️"

The photo posted by Michael has gained more than 29k likes. Reacting to a photo posted by the GOAT Olympian, one of his followers wrote,

"Your kids have some great genes!"

Some swimming fans term Phelps a natural swimmer born with the ability to swim. Looking at the photo of the champion swimmer with his family, the fan might have felt that Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick have some of their dad's features.

Ever since his retirement, Michael Phelps has been concentrating on his own brand of swimwear and training gear. According to USA Today, Phelps partnered with his coach Bob Bowman to put their years of experience to the marketplace. He also works as a mental health advocate.

The Olympian plays golf now and then. Retirement has provided Michael with ample time to spend with his family and watch his kids grow up.

