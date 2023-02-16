“Forever valentine!!” – Michael Phelps leaves fans in awe with his romantic Valentine’s Day special post

Michael Phelps, the most accomplished Olympian, is a very popular figure on social media. He enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram with 3.7 million followers.

On Valentine's Day, Phelps left fans in awe, sharing an image with his wife Nicole Phelps. In his caption, he wrote,

"This is my forever valentine!! Happy Valentine’s Day @mrs.nicolephelps !"

Fans react to Michael Phelps' Valentine's Day post

The Baltimore Express has 28 Olympic medals that include 23 gold. During his time, no other swimmer was even close to him in terms of performance.

However, post-retirement Phelps dedicated a massive amount of time to his family. On Valentine's Day, Phelps shared an image of himself with his wife, which received several positive comments from fans.

One fan wished Phelps and his wife a 'Happy Valentine's Day':

"Happy Valentines Day you two…love you"

Indeed, Phelps and his wife are a beautiful couple and this commenter wrote,

"Cuteness alert"

Another fan said,

"You've drowned in the sea of his kisses"

A fan wished God to bless the couple:

"Amen, Go D Bless you!"

Another fan wrote,

"Love this!"

One fan called Phelps his idol:

"Great Eternal Michael Phelps the idol of my youth!"

"legend forever"

One commenter called Phelps 'handsome':

"Looking more handsome than ever !!!"

Another fan prayed to God for the lovely Phelps couple:

"Congratulations to beautiful couple God bless"

There was a flood of Valentine's wishes and love emojis in Phelps' comments section:

"Happy Valentine’s Day!!"

Michael Phelps' family

In 2016, Phelps and his longtime partner Nicole Johnson were married. Before beginning their relationship, the pair dated for six years.

They first met in 2007, and after getting to know one another for two years, they began dating in 2009. In 2016, the couple wed in a romantic private ceremony. Notably, Michael's wife was Miss California Teenager's runner-up and a former model.

Phelps focused on becoming a full-time husband and parent after giving up his Olympic swimming career.

His family is larger than simply his wife and children, though. The good news for animal lovers is that the renowned swimmer does own pets and plenty of them.

Michael Phelps' swimming career

The illustrious swimmer, Michael Phelps, has one of the finest sporting careers. He was able to win more Olympic medals than any other athlete in history, which has two implications.

First off, it implied that he was arguably more skilled than anyone who had played his or her sport before or after him.

Additionally, it indicates that he played for a considerable amount of time. Michael Phelps wouldn't have won as many medals if he had initially retired after the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Phelps at the 2016 Rio Olympics

In 2000, he started his career by getting ready for the Olympics. He then met the requirements, making the American squad at the youngest age in the last 68 years.

Following the 2016 Summer Olympics, Phelps announced his retirement from competitive athletics. He won five golds and one silver medal that year, which was impressive for a swimmer who had passed the peak of his career.

