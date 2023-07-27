"I had a full blown panic attack" - Michael Phelps recalls his first World Championships in Fukuoka

Michael Phelps is considered to be the greatest ever swimmer in the history of the sport. While he retired back in 2016, his achievements are still praised. In a recent interview, Phelps recalled some memories from his first-ever World Championships outing in 2001.

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships is currently being held at Fukuoka in Japan. Michael Phelps won his first major international medal at the 2001 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Now, 22 years since his debut at the global event, the American swimmer has returned to the site of his first-ever international gold medal.

Speaking to World Aquatics, Michael Phelps recollected the fond memories of his maiden World Championships campaign. The former swimmer revealed this is the first time he is back to the pool where he won his first World Championships gold medal.

"This is the first time I've been back to this pool since I won my first world championship gold, in 200 fly. From that event, I can remember my semifinal swim was – I freaked out about it. Franck Esposito and Tom Malchow both went 1:55.03. I went 1:56 and I had like a full-blown panic attack.

"My coach, Bob Bowman, basically said to me, 'No, you're prepared. Just go do what you know how to do.'"

Bob Bowman's words made Phelps realize the confidence his coach had in him and made him feel relaxed. The former swimmer continued:

"At that very moment, I felt he had confidence in me and I was able to relax. So when you get up onto the block, don't be nervous. Don't be scared. Because you've done all the work.

"Everything I did throughout my career – it’s not rocket science. It was work. I was working as hard as I possibly could every single day."

At the 2001 World Championships in Fukuoka, Michael Phelps won the gold medal in the 200m butterfly event with a world record time of 1:54.58.

Michael Phelps on working towards his goals even when he doesn't feel like working

Michael Phelps built a great career in swimming with years of hard work, which is not easy to replicate. In his recent interview, he spoke about the importance of the slightest amount of contribution towards his goal even on days when he doesn't feel like working.

Phelps admitted that he didn't do the required work at the 2012 London Olympics, and hence he didn't get the desired results. The former swimmer talked about finishing in second place in the 200m butterfly and not even getting a podium finish in the 400m individual medley. The 38-year-old said he didn't want to have those feelings again, so he focused on not missing out on an opportunity.

Speaking to World Aquatics, the multiple Olympic gold medallist said:

"I kept those things close to my heart because I didn't want to have those feelings again. So I went to work. I didn't want to miss an opportunity; I couldn’t go back in time and get the opportunity back. That's why I always say it's important on the days where you don't want to do it, to give 10, 20, 50% toward that day.

"So I can take a step towards my goal. Always keep moving forward towards your goal. On days you don't feel good, make yourself do something to make your body feel better, because if your body feels better, this [pointing to his head] feels better."

While Michael Phelps won his first major international medal at the 2001 World Aquatics Championships, he went on to win 32 more medals at the World Championships in his career.