Is Michael Phelps on New Amsterdam? Exploring if the Olympic Champion is in TV series

Michael Phelps is best known for being an all-time athlete, one of the best to ever do it. He's the most decorated Olympian of all time and holds records that may be impossible to break. People who recognize him know him instantly as the legendary swimmer, despite Phelps having done other things, including celebrity golf tournaments.

What people may not realize is that he also has a few acting credits to his name. Of course, he's credited for every time he was on television as himself, which means he has tons of credits for simply swimming in the Olympics or other tournaments that people watched on television, though that wasn't technically acting.

However, the legendary swimmer does have acting appearances in a few shows and videos as well. Many fans of the hit show New Amsterdam have seen one person on the show that bears a striking resemblance to the swimmer. Is Michael Phelps on New Amsterdam?

Michael Phelps, New Amsterdam: Is the swimmer on the show?

The retired swimmer is not a member of the cast or crew for the hit medical drama New Amsterdam. The show's synopsis, according to IMDb, says:

"A new medical director breaks the rules to heal the system at America's oldest public hospital."

New Amsterdam has an 8/10 rating on IMDb and is quickly becoming a fan favorite after its five seasons of strong network television.

The show has run since 2018 and has developed a strong cast of characters. Many viewers of the show have noted that the American sign language interpreter looks a lot like Michael Phelps.

Many viewers of the show have noted that the American sign language interpreter looks a lot like Michael Phelps.

This is what the character they are referring to looks like (the picture below). Connor Marx plays an ASL interpreter on the show named Ben Meyer. He does bear a striking resemblance to the greatest swimmer of all time, but he is not Phelps.

Connor Marx as ASL interpreter (Image via NBC)

The show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and many others, but not a former Olympic swimmer.

That swimmer does act on the occasion, though, so it's not outrageous to think that he might be spending a little bit of his time making an appearance on television shows.

In 2014, Michael Phelps played himself in the legal drama Suits. He also appeared in a 2008 episode of Entourage. The Lonely Island's music video for Space Olympics credits Phelps as an Olympic athlete.

He also had a role in No More Kings: Sweep the Leg, a short from 2007. Aside from acting, he also has a few producer credits under his belt. He is an associate producer on the 2022 documentary Forever the End of Aging.

In 2020, he executive produced another documentary titled The Weight of Gold. He executive produced an episode that he was involved in of Shark Week in 2017. It was titled Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.

Other than that, Michael Phelps hasn't truly dipped into the world of acting. He may bear a resemblance to an actor on a hit show, but he is not that actor and has not made any breakout appearances as of yet.

