Michael Phelps is, by general consensus, the greatest swimmer of all time. The ace swimmer holds national and world records in all age groups for swimming.

In a recent video, Phelps delivered a motivational message to the Minnesota high school's swimming and diving team.

The legendary former Olympic and World champion said:

"Hey, Perham Swim and Dive, Michael Phelps here. Wanted to wish you guys all the best next week. Remember, you did the preparation - time to get in the pool and have some fun."

The GOAT Olympian conveyed his wishes to both the swimming and diving teams. He also wanted them to remember that they are well prepared for the competition. Phelps wants them to get in the pool and have fun.

Perham Public Schools @PerhamHigh Yellowjacket Girls Swim and Dive team received a pretty cool motivational message last night from someone you may recognize. We wish them the VERY best of luck as they start preparing for their sections! Yellowjacket Girls Swim and Dive team received a pretty cool motivational message last night from someone you may recognize. We wish them the VERY best of luck as they start preparing for their sections! https://t.co/l9SCcjPyj2

The video looks like it was recorded when Michael Phelps attended the IFS Unleashed Customer Conference held in Miami from October 10 to 14. Phelps attended the event as one of the speakers.

Perham is ranked in seventh position in the Class A championship and sixth position in the Dual rankings. They will be competing in the Section 6A meet held in Warroad, Minnesota, from November 11 to 12.

Following this meeting, they will be competing in the state competition held at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis from November 16 to 18.

Michael Phelps and his Olympic medal count

Michael Phelps has won a record 28 Olympic medals across the five editions of the Olympics he participated in. The medal count includes 23 golds, three silvers, and two bronzes.

The ace swimmer's very first Olympics was the one in Sydney, held in 2000. Phelps qualified for this edition of the Olympics at the young age of 15. He was unable to win a medal but qualified for the finals and finished in fifth place in the 200 meter butterfly event.

Michael Phelps during the Mens 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony of 2004 Olympics

The GOAT Olympian's record medal streak started during the 2004 Olympics in Athens. The Baltimore Bullet won six gold medals and two bronze.

He won the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, and 200m medley events with an Olympic record time of 51.25, 1:54.04, and 1:57.14 respectively. Phelps won the gold medal in the 400m medley event with a world record time of 4:08.06.

He won two more gold medals - in the 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley - and two bronze medals, in the 200m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle.

Michael Phelps during the 2012 London Olympics

The 2008 Summer Olympics was the most successful of his career. The champion swimmer won a record eight gold medals.

These came in the 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 400m medley, 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, and 4x100m medley. He ended the Beijing Olympics with not just eight gold medals but also with a world record in seven of those events.

After his extremely successful 2008 Olympics, Phelps won four gold medals and two silver medals during the 2012 London Olympics. The ace swimmer won gold medals in the 100m butterfly, 200m medley, 4x200m freestyle, and 4x100m medley events. The silver medals were won in the 200m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle events.

During his final Olympics before retirement, Phelps clinched five gold medals and one silver. He secured gold medals in the 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, 4x100m medley events and a silver medal in the 100m butterfly event.

The above medal record explains why Michael Phelps is termed the greatest Olympian of all time.

Poll : 0 votes