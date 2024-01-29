Michael Phelps and son Boomer deliver match ball for Baltimore Ravens' playoff clash against Kansas City Chiefs

The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps made an appearance at Truist Park to deliver the game-day ball with eldest son Boomer Phelps for the Baltimore Ravens' playoff clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Currently residing in Tempe, Arizona, the 38-year-old former competitive swimmer is a huge supporter of the Ravens. Born in Maryland's largest city, Phelps spent his initial years training at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC). As a result, he earned the nickname ‘The Baltimore Bullet’.

Phelps is known for cheering the Ravens on his social media platforms. The retired American swimmer previously managed the team’s Twitter account. He had earlier stated in an interview that former Baltimore football linebacker Ray Lewis’s advice helped him find his purpose in life. As a result, he was able to compete at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Ravens too have shown their admiration for Phelps multiple times. During their pre-season game in 2016, they telecast the finals of the 200m individual medley event of the Rio Olympics 2016 in which Phelps featured.

The Baltimore Ravens posted a video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle of Phelps delivering the match ball. As the 23-time Olympic gold medalist entered Truist Park with his 7-year-old son, he received massive applause from the Ravens fans. The tweet read:

“Game ball delivery @MichaelPhelps”

Expand Tweet

Recently, Phelps and his wife Nicole welcomed their fourth child, Nico Michael Phelps, on January 16, 2024. Apart from Nico and Boomer, they have two more children, both sons, Beckett and Maverick.

Michael Phelps is excited about Anthony Ha-Jin Kim’s comeback to golf

Michael Phelps in the men's 100m butterfly final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps is excited about Anthony Ha-Jin Kim's return, with the golfer set to make a comeback to the sport after being away for more than a decade. On January 26, 2024, he shared a story on his Instagram handle, which was posted by @Golf_com on their platform. The story went:

“Let's gooooo…I can't wait."

The post by @Golf_com read:

“BREAKING: Anthony Kim is in talks to make a return to professional golf. Kim has spent the last few months plotting a way back after being away from the game for more than a decade.”

Ha-Jin Kim is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and has previously competed in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. His best finish at a major championship was in 2010 when he finished third in The Masters.

According to Golf.com, the golfer is presently in discussions with the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf for a possible return to the sport.