"A glass of bubbles" - Ariarne Titmus on her 2023 World Aquatics Championships experience, post-tournament plans and more

Ariarne Titmus had a memorable campaign at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. While she might be taking a break after a hectic few weeks, the Australian swimmer took the chance to share her World Aquatics Championships experiences and post tournament plans.

Recently, Titmus engaged in a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, where she enthusiastically answered questions from her fans, many of which were related to the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

When asked about the first thing she craved after the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Titmus shared a video of clinking a champagne glass with her fellow Australia teammate Brianna Throssell and said,

"a glass of bubbles @briannathrossell"

Recently Brianna Throssel and Titmus were a part of the gold medal winning team in the 4x200m freestyle relay event at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. When asked about her memories of Japan, she shared a video of Japanese fans cherring for the Australian team and said,

"Japanese people are the kindest people in the world"

When asked about her favorite moment from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Titmus shared a photo of Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell celebrating the victory of Team Australia in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay and wrote,

"This moment with the girls I train with everyday"

Titmus also revealed that she will be spending time with friends and family before her training intensfies when answering a fan question about her downtime plans. She said,

"spending time with friends and family!"

Ariarne Titmus shares her deepest fear in life and her favourite thing about being a part of Aussies Swim Team

During her recent interaction with fans, the Australian star swimmer Ariarne Titmus answered several questions. When a fan asked about her deepest fear in life, Titmus said she fears having too many "What If" moments. She wrote,

"You regreat the things in life you didn't do, no what you did do. I fear having too many "what if?" moments in life"

When one of her fans asked her favourite thing about being a part of the Aus Dolphins team, Titmus posted a photo alongside Brianna Throssell and Abbey Harkin and wrote,

"lifelong friendship"

Australian Swim Team is also known as The Dolphins. Titmus contributed a total of four medals to the Australian Swim Team's medal tally at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. She won two gold medals, a silver medal and a bronze medal.

Apart from her contribution, Team Australia went on to win 13 more gold medals. Totally, they won 15 gold medals, nine silver medals and six bronze medals at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.