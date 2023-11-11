"Amazing food and some unforgettable convos" - Michael Phelps attends Jon Rahm and Zach Ertz's birthday bash 

Michael Phelps attended the birthday celebration of Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm and American footballer Zach Ertz on Thursday, November 10, 2023.

Along with Phelps, JJ Watt, a former NFL star, was also present at the party. The wives of all four personalities also marked their attendance.

All of them had a great time while relishing delicious food and having some fascinating conversations. Phelps and Rahm shared pictures of the night on their social media accounts.

"Happy bday @jonrahm and @zachertz !! Great night…. Amazing food…. And some unforgettable convos," wrote Phelps.

"What a great evening, it was an honor to celebrate Zach and my birthday with this great group of friends. Guess what the topic of conversation was," Rahm wrote.

"All sports were insulted equally at the table tonight. Happy Birthday Ertzy & Rahmbo," wrote JJ Watt.

Rahm celebrated his 29th birthday, while Ertz celebrated his 33rd birthday. The photo shared by the star athletes is nothing less than a prized possession. It reflects 28 Olympic medals, a U.S. Open title, 3XNFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a Super Bowl Champion.

Michael Phelps and Nicole recently celebrated their anniversary

Michael Phelps is seen before Game Four of the National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Michael Phelps and Nicole celebrated their anniversary while expecting their fourth child.

The couple met each other at the 2007 ESPY Awards, where Phelps was presented an award. Nicole was assigned as an athlete guide in that event for Phelps.

They started dating and got engaged in 2015 before getting married secretely on June 13, 2016, in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Then, they organized their second wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, October 29, 2016.

Nicole shared pictures from their wedding with them attending an NFL game. The pictures also included their three young sons, Boomer, Maverick, and Beckett, and wrote a heartfelt anniversary message.

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic 🤭) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better! For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024," she wrote.