"Another less than mediocre man atop a women's podium" - Riley Gaines slams "male" high jumper Maelle Jacques for winning girls high school title

Riley Gaines recently took a dig at a transgender athlete for securing a victory against women athletes at a state championship.

Maelle Jacques, a transgender athlete, competed in the girls' high jump competition at the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state championship held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.

Jacques clinched the top position after clearing the 5'2" jump. The transgender athlete's jump fell only 10 inches short of the highest jump in the boys category. Gaines took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the trans jumper after being victorious in the women's category:

"Maelle Jacques (male) won a state title in the girls high jump this past weekend in New Hampshire. He won the women's category with a 5'2" jump. This is 10 inches lower than the best boys' high jump at 6'0"

"Another less than mediocre man atop a women's podium. He must be so proud," Gaines added.

Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) shared a video of Jacques attempting the victory jump, highlighting that the 10-point score led the Kearsarge High School girls' track & field team as the runner-up in the state among 25 teams.

"How could the parents of this boy allow their son to cheat" - Riley Gaines criticized transgender athlete's parents for approving to compete in girls' category

Riley Gaines pans transgender athlete's parents.

Riley Gaines had knocked Maelle Jacques and the athlete's parents earlier this month after the transgender athlete was deemed as the top pick to secure the victory.

Jacques tops the girls' Division 2 high jump ranking. The trans athlete secured first position in all four regular meets in the ongoing season and was the only Division 2 girls contender to have cleared the five-foot mark.

Moreover, the Kearsarge Regional High School sophomore finished in second place in the 1600m, registering 5:32.39 in the 2023 outdoor track season at the Athletics Division 3 Championship meet.

Gaines questioned the parents of the transgender as well as the other female athletes for avoiding taking any action.

"How could the parents of this boy allow their son to cheat deserving women out of opportunities? And why don't the parents of the girls stand up and say "no" for their daughters?"

"This country is full of failing, gutless mothers and fathers," added the former NCAA swimmer.

