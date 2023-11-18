Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall features in Vodka Passionfruit drinks campaign 

The Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall has been spotted in the campaign for a new vodka drink. He is the new face of an adult beverage company Brookvale Union's new Vodka Passionfruit drink.

The 2021 Swimming Australia - Youth Coach of the Year is known for his zealous and expressive reactions and celebrations on the pool deck.

His exuberant celebration after Ariarne Titmus' gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics took the internet by storm. The campaign features Boxall packing the boxes in his distinctive manner, with the same enthusiasm and passion that he exhibits as a coach.

He is seen performing his signature hip-thrusting and fist-pumping celebration in the campaign. The video ends with Boxall sitting on his chair enjoying a sip of the drink and saying:

"Man, it's good."

Dean Boxall earned his fourth Australian Coach of the Year Award

Australian swim coach Dean Boxall hugs silver medallist Ariarne Titmus and gold medallist Mollie O'Callaghan of Team Australia during the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Dean Boxall earned his fourth Australian Coach of the Year Award. He set a new record for winning the award most times. The 2023 Australian Coach of the Year Award was presented to him on the Gold Coast during the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships.

His proteges, including Ariarne Titmus and Moliie O'Callaghan, produced exceptional performances at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. They were held at the Massie Marine Centre in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14 to 30, 2023.

Titmus clinched a gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle by leaving behind Katie Ledecky and Erika Fairweather. The Aussie swimming star completed her race in an impressive 3:55.38 to set a new world record.

Furthermore, she went on to bag a silver medal in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:53.01. The 23-year-old also bagged a bronze medal in the 800m freestyle.

O'Callaghan shone in Fukuoka by securing five gold medals, including the 100m and 200m freestyle golds. She completed the 100m event in 52.16 seconds and left fellow Australian, Titmus, behind in the 200m by recording 1:52.85, also creating a world record in the process.

The Australian team that trained under Boxall, including Titmus, O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, and Brianna Throssell clinched a gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay by setting a world record of 7:37.50.