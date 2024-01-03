Riley Gaines recently opposed the sentencing of a trans-identified male in a women’s correctional facility. The 23-year-old questioned the safety of biological female inmates who would share the same roof with her in the women’s prison in Oregon.

Trans-identified male, Susan Monica, previously known as Steven Buchanan is currently serving a 50-year sentence in a women’s correctional facility. On January 2, she was arrested for murdering two men. She dismembered their bodies and fed the parts to pigs at a 20-acre farm she owned in Wimar, Oregon.

Reacting to the news, Riley Gaines expressed her views on her X handle, calling Monica a "violent, mentally ill man."

“What could possibly go wrong housing a violent, mentally ill man with female inmates?”

Riley Gaines has frequently expressed her views on similar matters. Recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced a new bathroom policy for the country's Parliament. It made it mandatory for employers to provide free tampons and sanitary napkins at “every female-identified, male-identified and all gender toilet rooms”.

However, the new policy was not well-received by Gaines. She shared the news on her X handle and reacted:

“Trudeau is such a pansy he might actually need them.”

Riley Gaines opens up on the abuse she receives for speaking on gender issues

Gaines speaking at House Oversight Committee

Riley Gaines has ardently spoken against the idea of transgender athletes competing in the women's category.

In December, she condemned transgender athlete, Tate Drageset for verbally committing to the University of Washington to earn one of the twelve D1 volleyball scholarships assigned to women in June this year.

However, Gaines’s opinion received immense backlash from the support of the trans community. In reply to the criticism, she shared a video of herself and spoke firmly on the issue and also opened up on the flak she receives for it. She said:

"I can go on a whole rant about things that I personally experienced in terms of backlash. You know I've drinks poured on me. I've had glass bottles thrown at me.”

Gaines continued:

"I've been spit on. I've been assaulted and held to ransom for four hours where these protestors demanded that if I wanted to make it home to see my family safely again I had to pay them money. The list goes on...death threats, people showing up to my house, drones flying above my house."