"Trudeau is such a pansy he might actually need them" - Riley Gaines on Canadian President introducing new bathroom policy in Parliament

Women’s Rights activist Riley Gaines recently took a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new bathroom policy for the country's Parliament.

On December 15, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced the new bathroom policy for the Parliament and other bases like military and airports. As per the new regulations employers are supposed to provide free tampons and sanitary napkins at “every female-identified, male-identified and all gender toilet rooms”.

Trudea’s new policy has gained nationwide mixed reactions. Riley Gaines also expressed her view on X (formerly Twitter). She shared the news along with the caption:

“Trudeau is such a pansy he might actually need them.”

The idea to provide free menstrual products at men's and women’s restrooms initially emerged when former Canadian Conservative Sen. Linda Frum posted a photo last week of a basket offering free pads and tampons inside a men’s bathroom for transgender members of Parliament.

Moreover, with the effect of the new policy, the Canadian government believes that it will better protect its menstruating employees. It will also support better health outcomes and promote productivity at the workplace, eradicating the stigma around menstruation.

Riley Gaines reacted to transgender swimmers skipping ‘open category’ participation

Riley Gaines speaking at House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

In 2022, World Aquatics announced the ban on trans athletes competing in all-female events. In 2023, the organization introduced an “open category” that would give a chance to swimmers of all sex and gender identities to take part in global events.

However, no trans swimmers took part in the new category. Reacting to the news, Riley Gaines told NEWSMAX:

"Well, I am not surprised. I will take you back to our NCAA Championships that both Kaitlynn and myself swam at. We had both type of transitioning individuals competing with the women. So we had females identifying as men and males identifying as women both in the women's category."

She continued:

"We were expected to treat the males identifying as women with she/her pronouns and the females identifying as women with men using he/him pronouns. It was utterly confusing. And now they have opened a third category and to no one's surprise, no one swam in it. And I think that's really indicative of what the true motives here really are."