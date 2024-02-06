Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer and an advocate for the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports, recently took a dig at a trans youth competing against women athletes ahead of the state championships.

Given Maelle Jacques' previous track records, the trans youth has been the top pick to win the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state championship to be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.

The Kearsarge Regional High School sophomore currently holds the top position in the high jumpers ranking in Division 2. Jacques has secured first position in all four regular meets this season. The trans youth is the only Division 2 girl's competitor who has cleared the five-foot mark this season, with a personal best of 5 feet 1/2 inch.

The organization governing interscholastic sports in New Hampshire allows athletes to compete in categories aligning with their gender identity. Jacques secured second position in the 1600m with a time of 5:32.39, and fifth in the high jump with 4 ft 10 inches at the Athletics Division 3 Championship meet in the 2023 outdoor track season.

Riley Gaines, who has been a fervent advocate of women's rights in sports and has consistently rejected the notion of trans athletes competing against women, expressed her dissent with the trans youth, as well as the parents of the girl athletes, for not stepping up.

"How could the parents of this boy allow their son to cheat deserving women out of opportunities? And why don't the parents of the girls stand up and say "no" for their daughters?"

"This country is full of failing, gutless mothers and fathers," Gaines wrote.

Riley Gaines slams Lia Thomas for pursuing legal action against World Aquatics

Riley Gaines recently panned the first openly transgender swimmer Lia Thomas who won the NCAA Division Title I, for seeking legal action against World Aquatics to resume competing again.

Marking the physical advantages gained by transgender athletes compared to female athletes, World Aquatics prohibited trans athletes who had undergone male puberty from competing in the women's category, forcing Thomas to stop competing in the pools.

The transgender swimmer, intending to represent the nation at the Olympics, recently hired the Canadian law firm Tyr to handle the case at the Court of Arbitration in Sports.

Riley Gaines took a dig at Thomas, stating,

"There is no merit to this case. World Aquatics and FINA, which is the international governing body of swimming, were really the first ones to prioritize fairness in sports."

"World Aquatics went as far as to create a third category, which Thomas hasn't competed in this 3rd category. He only wants to compete if he can take titles, prize money, sponsorships, & scholarships away from women."