Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps recently spoke about his famous warm-up routine. The former swimmer's career stands unparalleled with 28 Olympics, 33 world championship medals, and multiple world records.

Throughout his stellar swimming career, Phelps has followed the same pre-race warm-up routine consistently. Right before jumping into the pool, Phelps habitually did a few repetitions of back slaps.

Following his retirement, America's beloved swimmer has followed the same warm-up routine while swimming. He has embarked on a new journey of playing golf professionally and follows the same warm-up routine that he did during his swimming journey.

While speaking with Golf Channel during the WM Phoenix Open, Michael Phelps spoke about his signature warm-up routine, humorously remarking that his wings might tear off given the pressure he has put on them.

"So once I get a little tighter, it might be better for my golf game in the future. There's, I mean, you might see me do the back slap on 16 today, I usually do. I might do it on one. Honestly, I feel like I'm going to like, tear my wings off. There's been a lot of miles put on these shoulders over the years. So I got to be careful with them," the legendary swimmer said.

Michael Phelps also shared a picture of the warm-up routine with fans and captioned the post:

"The warm up will never change…"

Phelps was seen performing the same warm-up exercise when he received the honor of throwing the first pitch in Game Five of the Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"I think confidence" - Michael Phelps explains swimming's impact on golf

Michael Phelps plays a tee shot on the first hole during the Pro-am to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

After dedicating a substantial period of his life to swimming, Michael Phelps has set his sights on becoming a scratch golfer.

On being asked what helped him to improve on the golf course that he gained while swimming, Phelps mentioned confidence. He further stated that while preparation is important, being confident is the key to achieving results.

"I think confidence," he continued. "I think that goes a long way. I was always confident in the swimming pool, which meant I got the results that I wanted, most of the time. Preparation is something that’s always important. So if I have the confidence factor and I believe I can do something, then I feel like that’s kinda really all it is."