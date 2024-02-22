"I guess audio, video & eyewitness evidence aren't admissible" - Riley Gaines reacts to her case on San Francisco assault incident being suspended

Riley Gaines recently expressed her dissent after the 2023 hostage incident at the San Francisco State University was evaluated to be "unfounded."

The San Francisco State University's police department has halted the investigation into women's rights advocate, Gaines' hostage incident on April 6, 2023, citing the charges as "alleged" & "unfounded."

The former NCAA swimmer was present at the University campus to share her experience on transgender issues. Following her speech, she encountered a mob of violent demonstrators and was assaulted and held for ransom.

The Campus police secured her in a room for safety, where she was held for a few hours while the protestors continued their demonstration. On February 2, 2024, Gaines received an email from Detective Corporal Thalya Fernandez, informing her that no charges would be pressed, highlighting the case to be "alleged" & "unfounded."

Gaines expressed her disagreement on X (formerly Twitter). She reshared a video of the incident, where the protestors are seen shouting while the police escorted the former swimmer to the safety room.

"Remember when I was assaulted & held for ransom through the night by a mob of violent protesters at SFSU? The police have finally informed me the case has been suspended as all charges are "alleged" & "unfounded," Gaines informed.

"I guess audio, video, & eyewitness evidence aren't admissible in SF," she added.

Expand Tweet

"I've had glass bottles thrown at me" - Riley Gaines reflects on the torture she faces

Riley Gaines reflects on her journey as an activist.

Riley Gaines has been a fervent objector of transgender athletes competing against women in sports since the 2022 NCAA Championships, when she tied with Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, in the 200-yard freestyle event but only the latter was presented with an award.

Gaines has experienced pushback on several occasions for championing her viewpoint, a few of which she shared with her fans.

"I can go on a whole rant about things that I personally experienced in terms of backlash. You know I've drinks poured on me. I've had glass bottles thrown at me. I've been spit on."

"I've been assaulted and held to ransom for four hours where these protestors demanded that if I wanted to make it home to see my family safely again I had to pay them money. The list goes on...death threats, people showing up to my house, drones flying above my house," the former University of Kentucky swimmer added.

Expand Tweet