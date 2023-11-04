"I see it happening, but I won't believe it until I achieve it" - Mijain Lopez aims at breaking Michael Phelps' Olympic record

Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez is not only ready to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics but has set his sights on breaking legendary swimmer Michael Phelps' record of most Olympic gold medals in the same event.

Lopez has secured four gold medals in wrestling in four consecutive Olympic Games. He won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in men's 120 kg after defeating Mindaugas Mizgaitis. At the 2012 London Olympics, he secured another gold in the 120 kg category, when he defeated Heiki Nabi.

In the next two Olympics, he competed in the men's 130 kg category and secured two more Olympic gold medals by defeating Riza Kayaalp and Iakobi Kajaia in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

He is one of the six athletes who have accomplished the Olympic record of most gold medals in the same event. The list features other great names, including Al Oerter, Carl Lewis, and Michael Phelps.

In an interview with Olympics.com, the 41-year-old said that he has fixed his target on achieving a fifth gold medal in Paris and creating a historic record. He is confident of achieving his goal and etching his name in history to be the first athlete to win five Olympic gold medals in one event.

"I see it happening, but I won't believe it until I achieve it. I am an athlete who does things step by step. I like everything to go with the flow. I have to train, I have to take care of myself, I have to be disciplined, I have to have a plan. But I do think I have the attitude and I have the confidence to be able to achieve it," Lopez said.

Michael Phelps holds the record for four Olympic gold medals

Gold medalist Michael Phelps of the United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Michael Phelps' career can be summed up to be a highly accomplished one. The retired American star swimmer accumulated 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

He achieved the historic feat of most Olympic gold medals in the men's 200m Individual medley event. He bagged the medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio.

At the 2008 Beijing Games, Michael Phelps clocked an impressive 1:54.23, breaking the world record. He defeated Ryan Lochte to secure the gold medals in the event three times — in 2004, 2008, and 2012.