Indian swimmers break further national records in National Swimming Championship

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat is making waves in the swimming arena, as he has shattered another national record, featuring in another day of the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad. Having previously rocked throughout the tournament, this time, he shone in the 400m medley event and surpassed the previous record of Rehan Poncha.

Poncha's record came back in 2019, but Aryan clocked faster than him with a span of 4:25.62, depicting his remarkable skills and determination.

Inspire Institute of Sport @IIS_Vijayanagar



athlete Aryan Nehra makes it FOUR National Records in FOUR Days. He smashed the 400m Individual Medley record with a timing of 4:25.62s..



#Swimming #CraftingVictories This is Aryan Nehra’s World and we are living in it. #TeamIIS athlete Aryan Nehra makes it FOUR National Records in FOUR Days. He smashed the 400m Individual Medleyrecord with a timing of 4:25.62s.. This is Aryan Nehra’s World and we are living in it. 💥#TeamIIS athlete Aryan Nehra makes it FOUR National Records in FOUR Days. He smashed the 400m Individual Medley 🇮🇳 record with a timing of 4:25.62s.. 🙌#Swimming #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 https://t.co/jI14fxqjU7

Nehra's achievements were not paused at the 400m medley as Gujarat's swimmer also broke various records in the men's 1500m, 800m, and 400m freestyle events. His distinctive performances have affirmed his places in the Asian Games 2022 and World Championships 2023 respectively for the men's 800m and 1500m freestyle events.

His unparalleled exhibition of skill and dedication towards the game in the men's 1500m and 800m freestyle events even set new meet records. These records made sure to dethrone the former records depicted by Kushagra Rawat in Bangalore two years back in 2021.

Dhinidhi, Palak, and Lineysha shine in National Swimming Championship

The day also witnessed 13-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu from Karnataka proving her mettle.

She made a splash by breaking the previous national record in the 200m freestyle event. The girl clocked an impressive frame of 2:04.24, leaving her mark on the competition and also secured a well-deserving gold medal.

SAI Media @Media_SAI ‍, 2023



The team of Palak Joshi, Anannya Nayak, Apeksha Fernandes & Rujuta Khade clocked a timing of 4:23.65 to set this new NR.



Well done GIRLS! Many congratulations 🥳 Team Maharashtra creates a New NR in Women's 4x100 Medly Event at the National Swimming Championships‍, 2023The team of Palak Joshi, Anannya Nayak, Apeksha Fernandes & Rujuta Khade clocked a timing of 4:23.65 to set this new NR.Well done GIRLS! Many congratulations 🥳 Team Maharashtra creates a New NR in Women's 4x100 Medly Event at the National Swimming Championships🏊‍, 2023The team of Palak Joshi, Anannya Nayak, Apeksha Fernandes & Rujuta Khade clocked a timing of 4:23.65 to set this new NR. Well done GIRLS! Many congratulations 🥳👏 https://t.co/5nchvZRVWG

In the 200m breaststroke, Palak Joshi of Maharashtra showcased her prowess breaking a seven-year-old record and etched her name in the record book. She clocked at an impressive time frame of 2:18.90.

The incredible performances from the Indian athletes did not halt there in the National Swimming Championship, as Lineysha A K from Karnataka stood out for another day. Adding to her achievement's tally, she showcased her dominance, erasing another previous national record. In the 100m breaststroke, she finished at a record-breaking time of 1:12.67. Her visibly shining accomplishments let her win the title of best female swimmer.

On the other hand, Nina Venkatesh, also hailing from Karnataka, proved her worth in the 100m butterfly event of the National Swimming Championship, by breaking the national record with an incredible timing of 1:02.51.

