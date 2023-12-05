"It's so outrageous" - Piers Morgan echoes Riley Gaines' opinion on transgender cyclists dominating Illinois tournament

Riley Gaines, who is known for her campaign to keep women's sports restricted to biological women, has spoken out on a recent incident related to the same issue.

Gaines highlighted the issue of the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships, where two transgender men claimed the top spots in a women's event. The event is part of the Chicago Cyclocross Races. The two trans men claimed the top two podium spots in the women's single-speed category.

Tessa (Michael) Johnson also participated in the women's category 1/2 race and won the gold medal in the women's single-speed category. This feat came with a prize of $100. Johnson also earned a silver medal in the women's elite category at the Chicago State Cyclocross Championships last weekend.

Gaines spoke about the Cyclocross Championships on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Two men took 1st and 2nd at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. @usacycling has 2 categories for men and none for women. If any woman concedes and doesn't compete, I will personally pay them the prize money they're missing out on. Stop participating in the farce."

Expand Tweet

Piers Morgan, known for his outspoken views, recently echoed Riley Gaines' concerns about the state of gender equality in sports. Morgan reposted Gaines' post, expressing disbelief and questioning why more women aren't protesting what he termed an "assault on their rights."

"It’s so outrageous. Why aren’t more women standing up against this assault on their rights?" Morgan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

This reaction signifies a growing debate around gender identity and fairness in competitive sports, sparking conversations about the balance between inclusivity and competitive integrity.

“What a disingenuous analogy” - Riley Gaines Reacts to Cynthia Miller's Testimony on HB68

Tomi Lahren, Clay Travis, and Riley Gaines speak onstage during the 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards

During a hearing on HB68, Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson questioned Cynthia Miller about her testimony, drawing parallels between her statement and a troubling history. Cynthia Miller responded by saying:

"Gender identities don't swim in the pool, bodies swim in the pool. It doesn't matter if it's a black body or a white body or any other color. A male body will always have an advantage over a female body."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines expressed her reaction to Cynthia Miller's statement on social media, reposting with the comment:

"What a disingenuous analogy. Comparing sex-segregated sports and spaces to the segregation of races. Amazing response by Cynthia Miller. Let's pray Ohio becomes the 24th state to pass the Save Women's Sports Act."

This discussion comes in the context of Ohioans testifying against a proposed ban on gender-affirming care. The committee received an overwhelming 300 pieces of testimony opposing the bill but had the opportunity to hear only nine in person.