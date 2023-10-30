"It's time to stand against this insanity" - Donald Trump's son raises voice against transgender fighters facing women in martial arts tournament

Former US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., recently raised his voice against transgender athletes competing in a women’s event at a martial arts tournament. The 45-year-old had previously made headlines for slamming the transgender athletic community for occupying opportunities made for women athletes.

Just like Donald Trump Jr., there is former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines who has also been passionately fighting to protect women’s rights in sports against trans-athletes. The 23-year-old frequently draws the attention of social media towards the unfair competition involving transgender athletes.

Recently, she shared an incident in her X (formerly Twitter) handle about a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament that was boycotted by several female athletes “because of the surplus of males competing against the women.”

According to Gaines, there were more 'males than females' competing in most of the women's divisions. She also pointed out that one such women's division had only males competing.

On recognizing the unjust towards women athletes, Donald Trump Jr. shared Riley Gaines’ post and opined:

"Something I definitely didn’t have on my bingo card a few years ago was Donald Trump Jr. Male Feminist. It’s time to stand against this insanity. Where are all the soccer moms? Why have they allowed themselves to be bullied into silence as we all know the don’t believe any of this?"

Riley Gaines applauded women athletes for boycotting the event against transgender athletes

On October 21, 2023, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament organized by the North American Grappling Association was boycotted by a majority of female athletes. The mass withdrawal took place after several women athletes were forced to compete against transgender female athletes in the women’s division.

Although several transgender athletes won in the various categories, it was soon reviewed by the North American Grappling Association (NAGA). As a result of the impactful boycott, the organization announced a revision regarding the participation of trans athletes.

It stated that henceforth, only cis females will compete in the women's category, and transgender athletes will compete in the men's category.

The announcement elated women’s rights activist Riley Gaines. She commended the female athletes and wrote on her X handle:

"Almost immediately following the boycott of female athletes and backlash received after allowing males to compete in the women's division, NAGA has revised its transgender policy," Gaines said.

She added:

"This shows how effective a boycott is and how powerful public opinion is. More of this."

