Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon's decision to constantly wear a Team USA cap at the ongoing Swimming World Cup 2023 has certainly grabbed the attention of the swimming community.

The 22-year-old athlete, who won the men's 100m freestyle final in 48.36 seconds, has been spotted wearing the American cap since the commencement of the Swimming World Cup 2023. This interesting choice was most clear when he was swimming the 200-meter backstroke.

Thomas Ceccon of Italy (L-R), Yufei Zhang of China, Haiyang Qin of China, Kaylee McKeown of Australia, Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong and Danas Rapsys of Lithuania during prize money ceremony after the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023

In his recent victory in the men's 100-meter freestyle final, Ceccon secured a first place with a noteworthy performance. He completed the race in 48.36 seconds, with Dylan Carter and Zac Incerti following in second and third place, registering times of 48.62 and 48.88 respectively.

What added an element of curiosity to this victory was Ceccon's post-race action. Following the event, he removed both his goggles and the Team USA cap, creating quite a buzz within the swimming community.

It's worth noting that Caeleb Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, faced a setback at the US national championships, failing to qualify for the Fukuoka event.

Kyle Sockwell used X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a video on social media capturing this unusual choice of headgear. The accompanying caption read:

"Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon is still wearing a Team USA cap at the World Cup."

Fans and avid observers have taken notice of Ceccon since he began wearing the Team USA cap. This move is both unexpected and audacious, especially coming from an athlete of his stature.

“Having a good plan is the key” - Thomas Ceccon's positive outlook at the 2023 Freestyle World Cup

Thomas Ceccon of Italy competes at Men's 200m Backstroke heats during the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023

Thomas Ceccon expressed his satisfaction and positive outlook on his recent performance at the ongoing 2023 Freestyle World Cup.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a photo of himself executing a backstroke with the USA swimming cap, accompanied by a caption that conveyed his sentiments:

"There’s nothing better than having fun and racing fast again. Solid week in Berlin, now heading to Athens. Having a good plan is the key."

Ceccon's exceptional form and speed have been on display during his participation in the Freestyle World Cup. Despite the lack of Olympic qualification stakes, Ceccon has routinely produced outstanding performances, capitalizing on this competitive chance.