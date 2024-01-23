Katie Ledecky sends best wishes to Michael Phelps on birth of his 4th child

American swimmer Katie Ledecky recently sent her best wishes to the legendary Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps on the birth of their fourth child. On Monday, January 22, the couple shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn. In no time, the image became a huge attraction on social media.

The adorable image had Michael and Nicole lovingly looking at their newborn. Michael held the baby boy in his arms while his wife leaned on the swimmer’s shoulder with her one hand touching the little one. The baby was covered in a grey sheet with only his head visible in the picture.

Sharing the heart-warming post, the new parents revealed that their baby was born on January 16 and that his name was ‘Nico Michale Phelps.”

The swimmer posted the picture along with a caption that read:

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16. We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂.

The beautiful picture was showered with love from Phelps’s fans, his loved ones, and also fellow athletes. Swimmer Katie Ledecky also wished the new parents in the comment section.

“Congratulations!! 💙,” she wrote.

Katie Ledecky's comment on Phelps's new post (Image via Instagram/ m_phelps00)

Nicole Phelps on having her fourth baby boy with Michael Phelps

Michael and Nicole Phelps at Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

Michael Phelps and Nicole gave birth to their first son, Boomer, in 2016 before the Rio Olympics. They had their second child Beckett, in February 2018, and their third son, Maverick, in September 2018.

Nearly five years later, the Phelps had their fourth child. They first announced Nicole’s pregnancy through an Instagram post in October 2023.

His wife wrote in the caption:

“For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024 💙💙💙💙”

Moreover, in November 2023, Nicole appeared in an interview with Today and revealed details about her pregnancy. The 38-year-old shared that her doctor advised her to take a test before getting her headache treatment done.

Nicole thought that "There’s no way" she could have been pregnant, but eventually got to know that the results were positive. She also shared Michael Phelps’s reaction to knowing about her pregnancy,

“He was ecstatic. Michael has been excited from the start.”Furthermore, Nicole talked about having her fourth son with the legendary swimmer, she said.

“I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up,” Nicole says. “But I strongly believe you’re given what you’re supposed to have, and I’m really excited to have another boy,” Nicole added.