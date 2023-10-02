Michael Phelps announces his wife Nicole is pregnant with their fourth son at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Michael Phelps, the American swimming legend and most decorated Olympian with 28 medals, made a heartwarming announcement during his induction into the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) on September 30, 2023.

Michael Phelps revealed that he and his wife Nicole are expecting their fourth child, another baby boy. The 38-year-old shared this exciting news at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was receiving his ISHOF honor from his longtime coach and mentor, Bob Bowman.

The gender of their baby was a discovery made earlier that day, and the couple chose to share it with the audience at the ceremony. In jest, he mentioned feeling outnumbered by the boys in his family and the need for a girl to balance things out.

Phelps and Nicole, a former Miss California USA winner, have been married since 2016 and are already parents to three sons: Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4. The couple has been candid about their fertility struggles and past miscarriages, expressing deep gratitude for the growth of their family.

They've shared their parenting journey on social media, posting adorable photos and videos of their children. Since retiring from swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics, Phelps has dedicated himself to mental health advocacy, business ventures, and philanthropy. In 2008, he founded the Michael Phelps Foundation, which promotes water safety and healthy living for children.

Michael Phelps Foundation hosts its first Tee It Up Golf Outing at the Silverleaf Club

The Michael Phelps Foundation recently organized a unique event, the Tee It Up Golf Outing, at the prestigious Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 2, 2023.

This gathering aimed to support the foundation's IM program, which educates children on vital life skills, like swimming, healthy living, and goal-setting, through partnerships with esteemed organizations.

This event brought together notable figures and athletes to join forces with Olympic champion Phelps for a day of friendly competition and bonding.

One of the attendees was Shane Victorino, a former professional baseball outfielder known for his remarkable career with several teams, including the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Victorino shared images of the day's events on Instagram to demonstrate his joy for the occasion. His post highlighted his enjoyment and interaction with other guests.

Victorino's group included individuals such as Hoyt McGarity, president of 8AM Golf; Hayden Wood, a professional golfer; and Jeff Fujimoto, advisor at 8AM Golf.