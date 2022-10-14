What is Shane Victorino's net worth in 2022?

'The Flyin' Hawaiian' Shane Victorino will make his return to the MLB postseason on Friday. No, he is not returning as a player but is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Philadelphia's first home playoff game in 11 years.

The 34-year-old outfielder played for 12 seasons in the Major Leagues, spending time with the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Angels. Eight of those seasons were spent with the Phillies, where he was a member of the 2008 World Series Championship team.

During his career, he was a two-time All-Star (2009 and 2011) and four-time Gold Glove award winner (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013). In July of 2018, Victorino officially announced his retirement, signing a one-day contract with Philadelphia so he could retire as a member of the Phillies.

How much did Shane Victorino make during his career?

As of 2022, Victorino has an estimated net worth of $35 million with his MLB contractual earnings coming in at just over $65 million. Shane and his wife Melissa also founded the Shane Victorino Foundation in 2010, which engages in projects that provide children in need with educational, recreational and wellness programs.

"We can't wait to celebrate @alohashoyuhi 75th anniversary & Aloha Shoyu Poke Contest at the @orleanscasino on May 7th." - Shane Victorino Foundation

Victorino also had a small acting role in an episode of Hawaii Five-O.

One of his biggest accomplishments and achievements was finding himself on the 2021 Hall of Fame ballot, something that came as a huge shock to him. “I guess it was probably one of the largest ’pinch me' moments of my life,” Victorino told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

"Going back to being a kid and seeing some of those places as a kid that you played on and think to yourself like, ‘Dude, there’s no way that that little boy, his name is on a list or has an opportunity to be on a ballot with the ones in the game of baseball that separate themselves from whatever it is, their peers. It’s humbling." - Victorino went on to say.

