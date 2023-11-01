Michael Phelps sends two-word message to wife Nicole on the couple's seventh wedding anniversary

Michael Phelps shared wife Nicole Phelps’ post on his official Instagram handle with a two-word message to wish her on their seventh wedding anniversary. He wrote:

“Love You. Happy anniversary @mrs.nicolephelps.”

Michael Phelps shares wife Nicole's post on their 7th wedding anniversary

Earlier, Nicole Phelps shared heartwarming pictures on her official Instagram handle with her husband that were clicked during the seven years of their married life. She also confirmed that the couple is expecting their fourth child.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps met each other at the ESPY Awards in 2007. But they didn’t have the smoothest love story in the initial phase of their relationship. After dating for a while, the couple broke up in 2008 following the Beijing Olympics. Later, both of them got back together for the second time in 2010 before breaking up again a year later.

Things took a different course for the couple when Nicole conveyed her congratulations to the Olympic Champion following his victorious pursuit of medals at the London Olympics in 2012. Eventually, in 2014, the couple again managed to get back into a relationship, which led to their engagement in 2015.

Therefore, in a private ceremony on June 13, 2016, the couple tied the knot and have been each other’s companions ever since. They are now proud parents of three boys, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

The family is now settled in Paradise Valley, Arizona, where Phelps works as an assistant coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils swim team, alongside Bob Bowman.

Nicole is an ambassador for the Michael Phelps Foundation, promoting water safety, wellness, and physical and mental health.

Michael Phelps’ swimming career

Michael Phelps has been one of the most decorated swimmers in the world. The Olympic Champion, who retired after the 2016 Rio Olympics, has bagged a total of 28 Olympic medals including 23 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Phelps has clinched 33 medals at the World Championships including 26 gold, 6 silver, and one bronze. Moreover, he also has 21 more medals that he grabbed at the Pan Pacific Championships.

Last month, Phelps was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Along with him, twelve other individuals were also honored at the prestigious Hall of Fame event held on September 30, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Phelps attended the event along with his wife Nicole Phelps and his coach Bob Bowman, who was also an awardee at the event.