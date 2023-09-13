"Sometimes plans don’t work out as you envision." - NCAA and World Champion Kensey McMahon takes a break from swimming

Former Alabama swimmer, Kensey McMahon has decided to temporarily step away from her swimming career. In an interview with SwimSwam, a reputable source for swimming news and events, McMahon discussed her choice to take a break from the sport.

Kensey McMahon of Team United States prepares before the start of the Open Water Swimming Women's 25km on day four of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships

Originally, McMahon had intended to continue her swimming career after graduating from college. However, she acknowledged that life often takes unexpected turns, and she now feels compelled to explore other opportunities that will bring her happiness and fulfillment. She shared,

"My post-grad plan was to continue in the sport, but sometimes plans don’t work out as you envision. Swimming is on pause, and I’m pursuing other opportunities."

While McMahon did not provide specific details about these new opportunities, there has been speculation among fans that health considerations may have been a factor in her decision. She is well-known for her achievements as one of the top distance freestyle swimmers in the United States.

McMahon's accomplishments include winning a silver medal in the 1500-meter freestyle at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. She also qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in four events: the 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, and 400m individual medley. As McMahon takes this temporary break from her swimming career, the swimming community and her fans eagerly await her next steps.

Kensey McMahon Misses Out On 2023-24 U.S. National Team Roster

Kensey McMahon, the impressive runner-up in the 1650 freestyle at the 2023 NCAA Championships, notably did not cut the 2023–24 U.S. National Team roster, which was officially announced by USA Swimming on Monday.

Kensey McMahon prepares to compete in the Women's 400 Meter Freestyle Final

McMahon, who represents the University of Alabama, had an exceptional collegiate season that included securing the SEC title in the mile and achieving a second-place finish at the NCAA Championships, where she was runner-up to Katie Ledecky. She claimed fourth place in the 500 freestyle and sixth place in the 400 IM at the NCAAs, contributing 51 individual points to the Crimson Tide's tally.

However, despite her remarkable performances, McMahon's personal best times in those events did not place her among the top six American swimmers during the qualifying period, which spanned from January 1, 2023, to September 9, 2023.

The qualifying standards for the U.S. National Team in the women’s 1650 freestyle, 500 freestyle, and 400 IM were set at 15:40.55, 4:35.80, and 4:35.47, respectively, while McMahon's best times stood at 15:41.36, 4:36.09, and 4:37.60.