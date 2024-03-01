NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships: Schedule, where to watch, order of events & more

The NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships is scheduled to take place from March 12 to 16. The tournament will be held at the SPIRE Institute Aquatics Centre in Geneva, Ohio.

The tournament is the annual swim meet held by the NCAA to determine the champions for the individual and relay events for the Division II members of the USA and Canada. It consists of various events such as freestyle, backstroke, etc.,

The list of qualifiers for the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships was announced a few days ago in a press release by the NCAA. The Ulndy Men and the Nova Southeastern women won the tournament last time around in the men's and the women's categories with 527 and 536.5 points, respectively.

For each event in the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, the women will be going first followed by that of the men.

Schedule of events in the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

NCAA Division 2 Swimming and Diving Championships

Here is the complete schedule of events from Day 1 to Day 5 of the NCAA Division II Swimming and Division Championships:

Day 1 (March 12)

6 P.M. ET- 800-yard freestyle relay (W/M)- Finals

Day 2 (March 13)

10 A.M. ET- 200-yard individual medley (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 50-yard freestyle (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 1000-yard freestyle (W/M)- Trials

1 P.M. ET- 1-meter diving (M)- Trial

5:30 P.M. ET- 1000-yard freestyle (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 200-yard individual medley (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 50-yard freestyle (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 1-meter diving (M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 200-yard freestyle relay (W/M)- Finals

Day 3 (March 14)

10 A.M. ET- 100-yard butterfly (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 400-yard individual medley (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 200-yard freestyle (W/M)- Trials

1 P.M. ET- 3-meter diving (W)- Trial

5:30 P.M. ET- 100-yard butterfly (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 400-yard individual medley (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 200-yard freestyle (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 3-meter diving (W)- Final

5:30 P.M. ET- 400-yard medley relay- Finals

Day 4 (March 15)

10 A.M. ET- 500-yard freestyle (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 100-yard backstroke (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 100-yard breaststroke (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 200-yard butterfly (W/M)- Trials

1 P.M ET- 3-meter diving (M)- Trial

5:30 P.M. ET- 500-yard freestyle (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 100-yard backstroke (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 100-yard breaststroke (W/M)- Finals

5;30 P.M. ET- 200-yard butterfly (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 3-meter diving (M)- Final

5:30 P.M. ET- 200-yard freestyle relay (W/M)- Finals

Day 5 (March 16)

10 A.M. ET- 100-yard freestyle (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 200-yard backstroke (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 200-yard breaststroke (W/M)- Trials

10 A.M. ET- 1,650-yard freestyle (W/M)- Trials

1 P.M ET- 1-meter diving (W)- Trial

5:30 P.M. ET- 100-yard freestyle (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 200-yard backstroke (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 200-yard breaststroke (W/M)- Finals

5;30 P.M. ET- 1,650-yard freestyle (W/M)- Finals

5:30 P.M. ET- 1-meter diving (W)- Final

5:30 P.M. ET- 400-yard freestyle relay (W/M)- Finals

Where to Watch the NCCA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships?

Each of the five days of the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Besides, the live results of the events will also be updated there.